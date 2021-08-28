COVID Vaccine “Side Effects”: Blood Clotting, Magnetism, Fluorescent Arms and More

By Makia Freeman

Global Research, August 28, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

COVID vaccine side effects continue to show up as truly mysterious and unprecedented phenomena – that is, when these side effects are not death itself. I’ve previously reported on the weird COVID vaccine side effects that started cropping up months ago, including the vaccine’s effect on women’s menstrual cycles, its effect on the unvaccinated, its ability to make people magnetic and even its ability to made a person a node on the Smart Grid by making them into something that can be paired via wireless tech or bluetooth. The evidence continues to pour in confirming the bizarre, devastating and lethal effects of the COVID non-vaccine or the COVID fake-vaccine. Let’s take a look at few more examples here.

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Light Bulbs that Get Lit Up and Fluorescent Glowing Arms

There are 2 videos of men who have taken the COVID fake-vaccine and then had bizarre aftereffects. In the first one, a man takes a normal light bulb, touches its base (where it would normally connect to a socket) to his injection site while still having a shirt sleeve covering his arm, and the bulb lights up! The light goes out once he moves it away from the injection site. This shows that for some COVID vaxxed, the effects not only manifest as magnetic but also as electrical (which is not surprising given that electricity and magnetism are 2 sides of the same coin).

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/EWZRLIfnk6Ul/

In the second video, a man uses blacklight to identify 3 different places on his arm where his body eerily glows, one of which looks about 3-4 inches long and which the man describes as a vein. The glow appears to be coming from underneath his skin. Is this evidence of the luciferase enzyme many people have been warning about?

Clot Shot: Microscopy Evidence Shows Vax Causes Blood Cells to Stack up Like a Pile of Coins

Last year in the earlier stages of the pandemic we reported (in July 2020) on the research of Dr. Robert O. Young, who stated that COVID was not a viral disease, and was not associated with any virus, but rather was pathological blood coagulation due to toxicity. He clearly stated that some of this toxicity was directly from vaccines. He was saying all this just a few months after Operation Coronavirus was launched in the West (in March 2020). He was also saying this BEFORE there even was a COVID vaccine. Events have proved Young to be 100% correct. The COVID fake-vaccine – whether made by Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson and Johnson, AstraZeneca or any other Big Pharma company – has gone on to become notorious for its blood coagulation or blood clotting effects, so much so that the jab has been nicknamed the clot shot.

There are 2 recent videos (here and here) embedded below that show photos and videos of the blood cells of COVID vaccinated people. You can clearly see the stark difference between the free-flowing blood of the unvaccinated, where red blood cells move around freely without sticking to each other, and the stagnated blood of the vaccinated, where the red blood cells resemble stack of coins glued to each other.

For animals, blood is life. In Chinese Medicine, stagnation is the cause of all disease. These and other videos are clear evidence that the COVID non-vaccine is a life-inhibiting or life-destroying device which its literally stopping the free movement of blood on a cellular level. In other words, the fake-vaccine is obstructing and retarding the flow of life force energy within the individual who takes it. Recently, Dr. Charles Hoffe explained the exact mechanism by which the rough spike proteins of the fake-vaccine would damage capillaries and cause blood clotting:Bizarre Phenomenon: Unvaccinated Getting Sick Being Around the COVID Vaxxed

” … these spike proteins will predictably cause blood clots because … they are in your blood vessels. Dr. Bhakdi then said to me the way to prove this is that we need to do a blood test called a D-dimer test … to find out of this is really happening … The clots I am talking about are microscopic. These are tiny … they are literally on a capillary level and they are scattered throughout your capillary network. They are not going to show on any scan … So the only way to find out for sure if this predictable mechanism of clotting was actually happening was to do this blood test called a D-dimer … so I have been now doing that on my patients … finding people who have recently had their COVID shot within the previous 7 days … I am still trying to accumulate more information. But on the ones I have so far, 62% of them have evidence of clotting.”

“So it therefore becomes part of the cell wall of your vascular endothelium. Which means that these cells that line your blood vessels, which are supposed to be smooth so that blood flows smoothly, now have these little spikey bits sticking out. So it is absolutely inevitable that blood clots will form. Because your blood platelets circulate around in your blood vessels. And the purpose of blood platelets is to detect a damaged vessel and block that vessel to stop bleeding. So when the platelet comes through the capillary, it suddenly hits all these all these COVID spikes that are jutting into the inside of the vessel, it is absolutely inevitable that a blood clot will form to block that vessel. That’s how platelets work.”

https://odysee.com/$/embed/Blood-clotting-analysis/f3778737d0080c08b2076ac17ed9461e50e2c159?r=Di8W6FFN8PjNMTR4Fg5YxCdzT1gesg2U

https://odysee.com/$/embed/microscope-vaccine-blood/9530b8f0ea268f1e64c44ed440da4d8e002b11cc?r=Di8W6FFN8PjNMTR4Fg5YxCdzT1gesg2U

COVID Vaccine Side Effects: Magnetism Spreading from Injection Site

The magnetic effect from the COVID vax is not just limited to the injection site. This video (embeded below) is one of many that shows how it can spread from the injection site to anywhere on the body.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/r2moe1ACI8Ic/

Remember too that Dr. Jane Ruby is one of many who brought the concept of magnetofection to light in an interview on the Stew Peters show. Whatever is causing the non-vaccine to produce magnetism in its recipients was put there deliberately:

“We also know something else that’s really tragic and horrific: it was intentionally added to these injections. Why you’re asking me? Because it is a more aggressive delivery mechanism to get it into every cell in your body. It’s a process called magnetofection … they are using magnetic fields through different chemicals to actually concentrate the RNA, the mRNA, into people’s cells … by magnetizing these lipid nanoparticles with these chemicals you are creating a forced gene delivery system.”

The COVID agenda goes deep, so just like the NWO agenda in general, you can be sure that there are many reasons for the magnetofection, and it’s not just to augment the immune response of the non-vaccine, just like the NWO agenda cannot be explained by simply a lust for money. The deeper explanation has to do with transhumanism and the synthetic agenda of transforming the inner cellular landscape of humanity to make it more conducive to outside remote control.

Final Thoughts

As weird as these effects are, this is just the beginning. More and more COVID vaccine side effects will keep arising. We are in the midst of a giant worldwide medical experiment (in gross violation of the Nuremburg Code), and since this is an experiment, the fake-vaccines are necessarily experimental – and highly dangerous. It remains critical that those who have awakened to the fake-vaccine horror show continue to respect their bodily integrity and refuse to capitulate to the agenda to infiltrate our autonomy. Please share this information far and wide.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

This article was originally published on the author’s website, The Freedom Articles.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Steemit and LBRY.

Sources

https://thefreedomarticles.com/bizarre-phenomenon-unvaccinated-getting-sick-being-around-the-covid-vaxxed/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/covid-vaxxed-magnets-sticking-to-vaccinated-at-injection-site/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/bluetooth-vaccine-injected-covid-non-vaccine-tries-to-connect-devices/

https://thefreedomarticles.com/doctor-reveals-corona-effect-blood-coagulation/

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/Blood-clotting-analysis:f

https://odysee.com/@TimTruth:b/microscope-vaccine-blood:9

https://rumble.com/vi6vfp-exposed-magnetism-intentionally-added-to-vaccine-to-force-mrna-through-enti.html

https://thefreedomarticles.com/do-mandatory-masks-vaccines-break-10-points-nuremburg-code/

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

3 December 2020

20 April 2021

23 March 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Makia Freeman, Global Research, 2021