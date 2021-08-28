Selected Articles: COVID Vaccination vs Freedom and Liberty

By Global Research News

In this weekend selection, Global Research brings to you our top articles on mRNA experimental vaccines — and the harm they do to our body, the stifling of dissenting opinions and censorship of courageous medical specialists, and the ongoing “segregation” of the unvaccinated from the vaccinated.

Is the FDA approval of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine giving teeth to mandatory vaccination?

What Will Segregated Society Look Like for the Unvaxxed?

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, August 10, 2021

According to Forbes, high-profile restaurant chains like Shake Shack and Union Square Hospitality are leading the way, requiring all staff and indoor diners in New York City and Washington D.C. to prove they’ve received the required doses of COVID-19 injections, starting September 7, 2021.

Tyranny Comes to America: CDC Proposes Concentration Camps as a COVID Measure

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, August 10, 2021

The adverse effects, that is, the illnesses and deaths associated with the Covid vaccines, are showing up in large numbers before the Big Pharma medical establishment can vaccinate everyone. Consequently, the medical establishment and the compliant presstitutes are ramping up the fear and pushing ahead faster to achieve their agendas before the dire consequences of the vaccine escape suppression.

From Shots to Clots: Science Shows COVID Vaccines Cause Blood Clots

By Joel S. Hirschhorn, August 10, 2021

Americans who have taken COVID vaccine shots and those who have refused to capitulate to the coercion and propaganda are ill-informed about blood clots. This article provides summaries of key recently published research on two types of observed blood clots – microscopic and relatively large size – that merit serious attention and concern.

Video: Stop the Shot! International Leaders Disclose Medical Data on Vaccine Risks

By Life Site News, August 10, 2021

Breaking information will be shared by the lead attorney in U.S. suit against the Biden regime’s HHS regarding VAERS, adverse events, under-reporting deaths, and injuries. This presentation will also include an update on the CDC Whistleblower affidavit, which indicates more than 45,000 actual deaths have taken place following the COVID shot, versus the VAERS reports of only 11,000.

“Collective Narcissism” and the “Dark Triad”: Those Who Protest against the “Official” Covid-19 Narrative are Categorized as “Psychopaths”. Is It A Witch Hunt?

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 13, 2021

A diabolical process is underway which consists in “identifying” all those who are opposed to the governments’ management of the coronavirus pandemic. According to ongoing psychological studies, these opponents are categorized as anti-social psychopaths.

Fauci Claims Spread of Virus by Unvaxxed Will Lead to More Dangerous Variants, but Experts Say Opposite Is True

By Megan Redshaw, August 13, 2021

Dr. Anthony Fauci said the continued spread of COVID among the unvaccinated could lead to a more serious disease, but Dr. Robert Malone, Harvard-trained physician and inventor of mRNA vaccine technology told The Defender Fauci is wrong.

We’ve Never Seen Vaccine Injuries on this Scale — Why Are Regulatory Agencies Hiding COVID Vaccine Safety Signals?

By Children’s Health Defense, August 13, 2021

In under a year, more than 500,000 post-COVID vaccine injuries have been reported to VAERS — nearly a third of all reports accumulated over the system’s entire three-decade lifespan — yet regulatory agencies remain silent.

Vaccines: What You Need to Know for Informed Consent. Dr. Russell Blaylock

By Dr. Russell Blaylock, August 13, 2021

Prior to taking any unapproved drug, you have the right to receive a broad and complete spectrum of information about the potential effects of those drugs on your body, in order for you to give “informed consent” or to refuse. Dr. Blaylock wrote this especially for this purpose.

UK Vaccine Fatality Rate Higher than Virus, Official Lies, Money Corrupts Medicine

By Rodney Atkinson, August 13, 2021

The COVID vaccines offered (and now increasingly and illegally under international law) forced on people are experimental, did not go through complete animal testing, are not vaccines but gene therapy, have not been licensed and in the USA, the UK and Europe there have been over 25,000 deaths and millions of adverse reactions.

How the Covid-19 Crisis Affects Individual Rights and Freedoms. A New Crisis in International Law?

By Dr. Abbas Poorhashemi, August 14, 2021

Human rights are facing violations such as arbitrary detention, discrimination, censorship, and xenophobia. The fundamental rights that may be involved in this pandemic are, among others, the right to privacy, the right to free movement, the right to health, the right to employment, the right to non-discrimination, freedom of assembly and expression, the right to information and the right to health care.

COVID-19 Vaccines are Killing “Huge Numbers” of People: Government Scrubs Stats on Vaccine-Related Deaths

By Dr. Joseph Mercola and Dr. Peter McCullough, August 14, 2021

According to Dr. Peter McCullough, vice chief of internal medicine at Baylor University Medical Center and known for being one of the top five most-published medical researchers in the United States, COVID-19 vaccines are killing “huge numbers” of people and the government is simply ignoring it.

