FDA’s Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Is Not Justified

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, August 29, 2021

***

Surveys show a collapse in confidence of medical professionals in the FDA and CDC. See this.

It is completely obvious that the two corrupt government agencies sacrificed public health to pharmaceutical profits. The approval granted Pfizer’s “vaccine” was given far in advance of the necessary studies, and the FDA’s pronouncement that the “vaccine” is effective and safe is totally disproved by the high percentage of vaccinated people who are Covid infected and by the unprecedented number of deaths and injuries associated with the “vaccine.”

We have a situation in which facts and scientific analysis are totally ignored by the FDA and CDC. Crimes of mass murder and injury have been committed by these two agencies. Under the rule of law, they must be held accountable. As Germany’s leading microbiologist says, they must face a tribunal.The Approved Pfizer Vaccine Is Not Yet Available

The Covid Vaccine Is More Risky than Playing Russian Roulette

“What we are witnessing is one of the most fascinating experiments that could lead to massive autoimmune disease. When this will happen, God knows. And what this will lead to, God knows.” — Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi, foremost German microbiologist

“Gene-based vaccines are an absolute danger to mankind and their use at present violates the Nuremberg codex, such that everyone who is propagating their use should be put before a tribunal.” See this.

Covid Is the Orchestration of Fear in order to Sell a Dangerous “Vaccine”

See this.

The Associated Press Has Joined the Ranks of Mass Murderers

“The days of corporate media being able to smear people with impunity and conservatives do nothing, those days are over. I can tell you in Florida, we’re fighting back with the truth and we are going to hold you accountable when you are peddling false partisan narratives.” — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis

See this.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

25 August 2021

25 August 2021

22 December 2020The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021