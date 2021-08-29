Legal Action in British Columbia Supreme Court, To Hold Multiple Parties Accountable for their Actions with respect to COVID-19 Measures

Action4Canada and the Constitutional Rights Centre Initiative

By Action4Canada

Action4Canada and the Constitutional Rights Centre are very pleased to announce that the Statement of Claim for the BC/Federal legal action has been filed.

On August 16th, 2021, Action4Canada formally filed legal action in the BC Supreme Court, to hold multiple parties accountable for their actions with respect to COVID-19 measures. The defendants include: the Government of Canada, the Government of British Columbia, various public health officers, the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, and others. Action4Canada is committed to defending faith, family and freedom.

Statement of Claim

Select here for the full Statement of Claim (PDF)

Action4Canada and the Constitutional Rights Centre believe the government is infringing on human rights and have exceeded their authority causing irreparable harm. Their actions appear to constitute criminal negligence, breach of trust, incitement of hatred, crimes against humanity committed against our elderly, our children and society at large, by withholding life-saving treatments, causing extreme psychological trauma due to the ordering of isolation, lockdowns, masking, social distancing and, without making full, true and plain disclosure of the known risks thereof, mandating and promoting dangerous experimental medical injections which they know, or ought to know, cause adverse reactions and death.

The government’s dictatorial and unlawful measures and their out-of-control spending, in response to COVID-19 are further destroying our businesses, our communities, and our economy. Many small businesses have been forced to close. Furthermore, the escalating national debt is putting the future of our children and grandchildren at risk.

The measures are in violation of the Constitution and nearly every section of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Canadians have “guaranteed” rights. Such as Section 7 of the Charter and 1(a) of the Bill of Rights; “the right to life, liberty and security of the person and the right not to be deprived thereof except in accordance with the principles of fundamental justice”.

The government’s actions are putting our sovereignty, national security, and our democracy at risk.

