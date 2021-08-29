The Approved Pfizer Vaccine Is Not Yet Available

Another deception in the works

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, August 29, 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

The Covid Vaccine profiteers are claiming that now the vaccine is officially approved, it can be mandated. This is false for two reasons.

One reason is that all medical procedures, which includes inoculation, require under law ‘“informed consent.” Therefore, vaccination cannot be legally mandated. US corporations are trying to get around the law by saying that they do not require anyone to be vaccinated, but if you choose to work for the corporation vaccination is a condition of employment.

The other reason is that the FDA did not give final approval to existing stocks of Pfizer’s vaccine. This supply was authorized only under emergency use and remains under that authorization. The FDA reauthorized or renewed the Emergence Use Authorization (EUA) of the existing stocks. FDA’s Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Is Not Justified

The FDA differentiates between the EUA vaccine, which shields Pfizer from liability, and the approved vaccine, given the name Comirnaty. The vaccines are the same, but the approved one has not been given immunity from liability, so there is a legal difference. Pfizer is unlikely to market Comirnaty until it can obtain immunity from liability for the approved Comirnaty. In the meantime, there is a supply of the EUA authorized vaccine to be used.

The bottom line is that the vaccine currently in use and produced under EUA authorization does not have final FDA approval. For the yet to be produced approved Comirnaty, Pfizer is liable for deaths and injuries. Therefore, doses of the approved new production are not available. The corrupt FDA and its Big Pharma owner are counting on the unvaccinated as well as doctors not to notice the distinction and go for the unapproved EUA vaccine thinking that it is finally approved and thereby safe.

The FDA’s 13-page letter to Pfizer is convoluted. Not being familiar with the FDA’s parlance, it is possible I have misunderstood the letter. Attached is a PDF of the letter if you want to try your hand at deciphering the meaning.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

Related Articles

3 August 2021

23 February 2021

26 August 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021