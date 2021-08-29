Jaime C.

Video: ‘Mask Up and Shut Up’

By The Highwire

Global Research, August 29, 2021The Highwire 16 August 2021

***

Entering the ridiculous, public health officials are now asking people not to talk to stop the Covid virus.

Jefferey Jaxen dives into the science behind the latest Covid mitigation suggestion.Video Player00:0004:19

*

