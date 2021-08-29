Video: ‘Mask Up and Shut Up’

By The Highwire

Global Research, August 29, 2021The Highwire 16 August 2021

***

Entering the ridiculous, public health officials are now asking people not to talk to stop the Covid virus.

Jefferey Jaxen dives into the science behind the latest Covid mitigation suggestion.Video Player 00:0004:19

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is a screenshot from the videoSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

30 July 2021

5 July 2021

1 August 2021The original source of this article is The HighwireCopyright © The Highwire, The Highwire, 2021