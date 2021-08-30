Viral Infographic Reveals the Shocking Amount of Military Hardware Biden Handed to the Taliban

By Zero Hedge

When President Biden leaves billions of US military hardware in the hands of America-hating terrorists – after having seven months to “plan a withdrawal” – he doesn’t mess around.

According to a now-viral infographic from The Sunday Times, ongoing terror operations will benefit from the luxury of more than 22,000 Humvees, 42,000 pick-up trucks and SUVs, 16,000 night visions goggles and devices, 64,000 machine guns, and 358,000 assault rifles.Video: Prison Quarantine Camp at London’s Heathrow Airport

Needless to say, the vast trove of US military hardware handed to America’s enemies on a silver platter should, at minimum, make Raytheon – whose board Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sat on until he joined the Biden admin – very happy.

*

