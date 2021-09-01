Never Has a Vaccine Harmed So Many

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, September 01, 2021

The Israeli People’s Committee Report of Adverse Events Related to the Corona Vaccine, April 2021

This report is from last spring. The adverse effects of the Pfizer Covid Vaccine in Israel at the present time are much worse.

Summary:

As of January-February 2021 the vaccination program coincides with a 22% increase in overall mortality, making the period the deadliest one in the last decade.

Among the age group of 20-29, the increase in overall mortality is dramatic with a 32% increase in overall mortality, suggesting that the vaccine is more deadly for the young than for the old.

There is a high correlation between the number of people vaccinated per day and the number of deaths per day for all age groups.15 Year Old Boy Dies of Heart Attack Two Days After Taking Pfizer Vaccine, Had No History of Allergic Reactions

The risk of death after the second vaccination is higher than after the first vaccination.

In our analysis, we have found a relatively high rate of cardiac-related injuries. 26% of all cardiac events occurred in young people below the age of 40, the most common diagnosis in these cases being myocarditis or pericarditis. Additionally, a high prevalence of massive vaginal bleeding, neurological, skeletal and skin damages have been observed. A significant number of adverse events reported are related to coagulopathy (myocardial infarction, stroke, miscarriages, disruption of blood flow to the limbs, pulmonary embolism).

The reporting of adverse events has been discouraged by health authorities.

This is amazing. The Israeli public health authorities and government are participating in a “genocide” of the Israeli people.

Israel has blocked vaccinating the Palestinians because Israel doesn’t want to help the remnants of the original population of Palestine as they are in the way of Greater Israel. Consequently,

Covid deaths and cases among the unvaccinated in Palestine are low and declining, while among Israelis they are exploding. Is Israel’s Covid policy going to kill off the Israeli population?

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

The original source of this article is Global Research