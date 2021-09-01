Three Mass Trauma Events Used to Destroy America: JFK Murder, 9/11 and COVID-19 Genocide

Part I

By Joachim Hagopian

The use of the Hegelian Dialectic of problem, reaction, solution (otherwise known as thesis, antithesis, synthesis) has served the ruling elite as its formulaic playbook for nonstop violence, death, global destabilization, and deepening human enslavement through nonstop perpetuation of false flags as the cabal answer to every perceived, heavily promoted global problem, and the covert, illegally engineered disaster through bankers’ wars, state-sponsored terrorism, economic downturns, assassinations and overthrow coups, right up to today’s promoted viral pandemic as the projected danger and threat posing as its causative reaction to the bogusly identified problem.

The elite’s artificially created reaction rolled out in cahoots with the Mockingbird CIA-controlled press, always saturating media’s staged airwaves with singularly defined false narratives, is extended over a concentrated period of time in order to adequately sell the demonized enemy lurking behind every tragic false flag attack.

If the lie gets robotically repeated often enough, the public will robotically believe almost anything. Former CIA director William Casey once smugly stated:

We’ll know our disinformation program is complete when everything the American public believes is false.

This embedded reality is always then used to justify the proposed crime cabal solution that often involves launching another empire war or nefarious authoritarian intervention, stealthily conceding yet more freedom and autonomy slipping away from the sovereign citizenry to the increasingly centralized power and control, invariably delivering draconian measures in the name of “security” that incrementally lead to full-blown fascist totalitarian dictatorship, or the globalist agenda of a cashless, digitalized, godless society living as slaves under the dystopian nightmare of one world government tyranny.

The proposed solution invariably involves defeating the next highly propagandized, demonized bogeyman created enemy that’s used to justify more war, more terrorism, more regime change, more genocide, more assassination, more destabilization, more financial recession/depressions, more pandemic lockdowns, mandated masks and vaccine passports and never-ending unconstitutional infringements on our civil liberties and rights. It will never end until We the People en masse find the collective courage to civilly disobey.

The classic case in point is the widespread private gun ownership in America, despite being a Second Amendment right, as the identified radical left’s problem, next comes the staging of an unending series of false flag mass shooting events as the reaction, eventually gaining enough pressure to pass gun control legislation that ultimately leads to gun confiscation as another “final” solution. I was asked to contribute a chapter to Kevin Barrett’s edited 2016 Orlando False Flag: Clash of Histories, breaking down the staged nightclub shooting utilizing the filtered lens of the Hegelian Dialectic.

The standard Hegelian Dialectical formula, constantly interwoven with the elite’s divide and conquer strategy, keeps the masses powerless and blindly ignorant, and its incessant application recycled ad nauseam as the one-two sucker punch against humanity.

This matrix control formula has been on overdrive bombardment, subversively drilled into the public psyche ever since the first of three modern mass traumas were laid upon American society – the 1963 JFK assassination. Two years before his murder, Kennedy warned US citizens of the shadow Deep State cabal, lurking in subterfuge, accurately depicting his own future assassins plotting his downfall.

Kennedy was wisely resolute in avoiding a catastrophic war in Southeast Asia, expressed his resolve “to splinter the CIA in a thousand pieces and scatter it to the winds,” and moved to drastically undercut the Federal Reserve’s power and control, returning the function of America’s money supply and printed paper currency back over to the Treasury Department, rather than the Rothschild et al central banking monopoly. Had our president lived, the world undoubtedly would have been far better off. The problem of losing one of America’s greatest leaders has lasting negative repercussions still felt today.

The inside hit jobs on JFK, his brother Robert Kennedy, Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr, all less than five years apart, in one fell swoop eliminated America’s most dynamically gifted modern leaders, posing the a serious threat and impediment to the power hungry crime cabal that only grew more brazenly deadly and impugn in its unstoppable addiction for limitless power and control.

Their successful cover-ups only emboldened ruthless, lawless cabal mafia gangsters.

All these tragic losses cut deep wounds of grief and pain into our nation’s psyche. This potent concentration of violence on America’s best and brightest created an enormous problem, proving that powerful, behind the scenes murderers were free to repeatedly get away with silencing America’s most talented moral leadership.

The dialectic reaction of profound loss and grief of our cut down heroes plummeted the United States into years of political, social and economic upheaval, a growing, tragically senseless and increasingly unpopular Vietnam War deeply dividing the country, while youth’s counterculture rebellion and women’s liberation brought radical change in gender roles.

The social engineering in a cultural shift, covertly funded and influenced by the CIA, including CIA control over the mass media.

The era of the late 1960s and 1970s sparked the sexual revolution and mass consumption of drugs. The defiant disenchantment and disillusionment experienced by younger generations, and the public rejection of conservative moral values and mores, created increasing divisiveness and strain of a major generation gap between the young and not-so-young, the embattled civil rights struggle including race riots, acute divide and conquer polarization was largely orchestrated by the elite ruling class. Meanwhile, the violent breakdown of the cohesive nuclear family unit as the social bedrock institution no longer provided youth with a sense of belonging and fundamental security. Communes and alternative lifestyles were the order of the day.

A significant rise in the divorce rates, single parent families and a widening gap between the rich and poor were also unfolding.

The tumultuous sixties and seventies were characterized by radical change, strife and instability. Much of these socioeconomic developments were exacerbated, if not created and triggered by the same Deep State crime cabal players that killed America’s shining lights that no doubt would have helped navigate and mitigate America’s passage through the storm, reducing the level of violence and destruction caused by malevolent forces in power, all the while not-so-hidden in plain sight.

These couple erratic decades of radical sociological shifts and instability might be considered in part linked to a causal reaction to America’s unresolved deep sense of loss, adrift misdirection and malaise. Other than glimpses of Trump populism, every president since JFK has served the ruling elite as a mere puppet, while during the ensuing decades the government has increasingly morphed into a full-blown oligarchy, a far cry from the constitutional republic the founding fathers had ingeniously created.

The power structure’s solution to all this turmoil and colossal change as a reaction to the problem of America’s loss of slain leadership was the 1980s globalization, neoliberalism and consolidation of elitist power and political and economic control. It’s been ongoing ever since reaching a crescendo with the elite’s overplayed despotic hand of a fake virus and biowarfare genocide now in process.

The social and political tumult typified by the radical hippie movement protesting against the war and the radical Black Panthers as well as the American Indian Movement (AIM), rebelling against historical and institutional racism as a reaction to loss of representative leadership and gross inequities was also met by the establishment’s heavy-handed solution – engaging in subversive infiltration, covert surveillance, illegal harassment and even murder by the FBI’s COINTELPRO program (short for counterintelligence program).

Malcolm X at Wayne State University in 1963

This was the early manifestation of usurping targeted individuals’ and groups’ rights of privacy, freedom and civil liberties guaranteed on paper by the US Constitution’s First Amendment.

Joachim Hagopian is a West Point graduate, former Army officer and author of “Don’t Let The Bastards Getcha Down.” It exposes the faulty military leadership system based on ticket punching up the seniority system ladder, invariably weeding out the best and brightest, leaving mediocrity and order followers rising to the top as politician-bureaucrat generals designated to lose every modern US war by elitist design. After the military, Joachim earned a master’s degree in Clinical Psychology and worked as a licensed therapist in the mental health field with abused youth and adolescents for more than a quarter century. In Los Angeles he found himself battling the largest county child protective service in the nation within America’s thoroughly broken and corrupt child welfare system. The experience in both the military and child welfare system prepared him well for working as a researcher and independent journalist exposing the evils of Big Pharma and how the Rockefeller controlled medical and psychiatric system inflicts more harm than good. As a published author of a 5-book volume series entitled Pedophilia& Empire: Satan, Sodomy & the Deep State, Joachim’s chapters and books are bestsellers on Amazon in child advocacy and human rights categories. The A-Z sourcebook exposing the global pedophilia scourge is available for free at both https://pedoempire.org/ and Joachim’s blogsite at http://empireexposed.blogspot.com/

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

