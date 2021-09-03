Nurses Speak Out at Minnesota Town Hall Meeting on COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Lack of Reporting to VAERS

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, September 03, 2021Health Impact News 2 September 2021

***

Minnesota State Representative Erik Mortensen recently conducted a Town Hall meeting in his district due to the number of healthcare workers who were contacting him about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, where most of them were about to lose their jobs for refusing to receive a COVID-19 shot.

He also heard a lot of things from these nurses that were not being repeated in the corporate media, so the Town Hall meeting was recorded and published on AlphaNews recently.

Some of these nurses reported that they have been in their field for over 20 years, were treated as heroes last year as frontline workers in COVID wards, but were now being ridiculed and ostracized for not wanting to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

One of the reasons they do not want to take the shots is because they have seen first hand how these shots have killed and injured people, including family members.

One nurse explained how the media is actually lying by stating that most of the healthcare workers are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. She said this wasn’t true, and that she knew of departments that were only about 20% vaccinated, and that ER workers had an especially low percentage of workers who were fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

“Why aren’t people asking the nurses why they don’t want to take the shots?” she asked.

She said she ran an ER department, and that it was tragic that they were seeing so many heart attacks and strokes, and that it is obvious that they are related to the COVID-19 shots.

One of the few men who was present stated that he worked in IT with one of the largest healthcare providers in the State of Minnesota, and he was losing his job of 17 years working there in the IT as a data analyst, because they were forcing him to get a COVID-19 injection as a requirement to stay employed, even though he worked from home in his basement 24/7 and never went to the office.

One nurse stated that she was never trained about how to submit a report to VAERS, and did not even know it existed until she did some research on her own. There is pressure to NOT report vaccine injuries and deaths, and it takes about 30 minutes to fill out the report, which few will do.Study: Fully Vaccinated Healthcare Workers Carry 251 Times Viral Load, Pose Threat to Unvaccinated Patients, Co-Workers

One nurse read a direct quote from a nursing book she was required to study in nursing school just 4 years ago, which shows that many of these nurses today are being forced to engage in criminal activities, as a victim, in order to appease their superiors and keep their job.

In nursing school we are taught about intentional crimes and torts. It says that an intentional tort is assault and battery. Assault is the threat of an unwanted action or a bodily contact. Battery is an assault that is carried out and includes willful, angry, violent, negligent, touching of another person’s body, clothing, or anything attached to them.

Forcibly removing a patient’s clothing and administering an injection after a patient has refused are all examples of battery.

This is out of my nursing book from four years ago. This is what they teach us. If we did this to a patient, if you told your patient informed consent, and they said no, and you did it anyway, you would go to jail, you’d get your nursing license taken away, and you’d be a criminal.

So now what they’re doing is they’re putting us in the position of saying either you become a victim of a crime voluntarily, and the nurse giving the injection when they know you don’t want it, is committing a crime, that nurse can lose their license, and we’re being told to be a victim of a crime in order to keep our employment.

Another nurse who is an educator with two master degrees stated:

I am one and a half years from retirement. I’m a nurse educator, I have two master’s degrees. They need me at my hospital. The nurses need me, the patients need me. If I don’t get the vaccine, I’m going to lose my job. I’m going to lose thousands of dollars in retirement. I’m going to lose my health insurance, my life insurance, my over 400 days of extended illness bank hours. I’m going to lose a lot. But I’m here because I believe in medical freedom. And I believe if we don’t stand up and stop these mandates, they’re going to keep twisting our arm, and twisting our arm, and twisting our arm, until we’re all broken. And the system can’t handle it. The crisis is bad now. Staffing is bad now. We haven’t seen anything yet. And an unvaccinated nurse is way better than no nurse.

Sadly, what many like these nurses are starting to learn, is that our government doesn’t care about us. Our government is run by billionaires and bankers who view us through their eugenic glasses as “useless eaters” that are polluting and killing the planet, and that therefore all of these deaths are necessary to save the earth.

Just look at the total disregard for life being broadcast each day from Afghanistan as proof that your government doesn’t care about your life. And this is a nonpartisan issue. See my article on Afghanistan here showing how this is a nonpartisan issue.

I know this is a very difficult concept for Americans to grasp. The thought that our government has an actual plan to eliminate most of us for a greater purpose they get to define, is not a conspiracy theory.

It is happening right in front of our eyes, but of course the corporate media is not reporting it, because they serve their masters on Wall Street, and therefore most people are still asleep.

Will they wake up in time to save their lives, and the lives of their children and future generations?

The video recording of this Town Hall meeting is on YouTube, for now. We have also put it on our Rumble and Bitchute channels.

*

