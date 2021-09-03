The 2020-21 Worldwide Corona Crisis: Destroying Civil Society, Engineered Economic Depression, Global Coup d’État and the “Great Reset” (link)

So, I guess we’re f–ked?! Yes. . .and No. (a narrative poem) I’m working with a young man Doing dreamwork. During our check-in I was fretting About the ravages of climate change world-wide And he looked at me and said, My friends and I refer to it as “climate catastrophe”. My neighbor told me That he was on a walk with His “kids” recently When he overheard … Continue reading "So, I guess we’re f–ked?! Yes. . .and […] Gary Lindorff

Humbled US Leaves Chaos and Mass Murder While Fleeing Afghanistan

America's last days in Afghanistan offered a sickening display of all that was wrong with the $2.3-trillion, 20-year failed attempt by a blundering, self-congratulatory but decaying empire to have its way in a place it neither really cared about at all, nor understood in the least. First there was a catastrophic but predictable attack …

Dave LIndorff

Boots on the ground

My boots are on the porch.
They are not on the ground.
I keep them on the porch
When I am not in them.
And I'm not in them.
They are not working now,
They are dreaming up an army
Of boots on the ground
Making gardens.
Just hand me
A moonbeam so I …

Gary Lindorff

The flowers in the bowl (a Covid poem)followed by a reflection on the writing of this poem

The flowers are in the bowl
Because they caught on the mower
I felt bad for them
And placed them in the bowl
In a little water
This world is going to hell
He said
I know listen read this
Don't go to hell
I said
Too late he said
After I read what he …

Gary Lindorff