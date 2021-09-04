Selected Articles: The Big Lie on Ivermectin and HCQ

By Global Research News

Global Research, September 04, 2021

In this weekend selection, we bring to your attention Global Research’s top articles on two cheap but highly effective drugs for COVID treatment: Ivermectin and Hydroxychloroquine.

Why are public health authorities discrediting their effectiveness? Is the suppression part of the evil vaccine mandate that is being rolled out in some countries?

The Triumph of Evil? The Suppression of Ivermectin and HCQ in Support of the COVID Vaccination Catastrophe

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, September 02, 2021

The corrupt public health authorities protecting Big Pharma profits use the excuse that people desperate for Ivermectin but unable to get Ivermectin for humans are harming themselves by taking large doses in formulations for animals. This, of course, is not a justification for banning the use of doses formulated for people.

The Battle to Suppress Hydroxychloroquine as a Cheap and Effective Drug for the Treatment of Covid-19

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky, August 01, 2021

The campaign against HCQ is carried out through slanderous political statements, media smears, not to mention an authoritative peer reviewed “evaluation” published on May 22nd by The Lancet, which was based on fake figures and test trials.

The Campaign against Ivermectin: WHO’s Chief Scientist Served with Legal Notice for Disinformation and Suppression of Evidence

By Colin Todhunter, June 17, 2021

The notice is based on the research and clinical trials carried out by the ‘Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance’ (FLCCC) and the British Ivermectin Recommendation Development (BIRD) Panel. These organisations have presented an enormous amount of data that strengthen the case for recommending Ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19.

Why Are Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin Being Officially Suppressed?

By Dr. Gary Null and Richard Gale, May 11, 2021

Had the FDA and Anthony Fauci’s National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Disease (NIAID) started approving existing clinically-proven and inexpensive drugs for treating malaria, parasites and other pathogens at the start of the pandemic, millions of people would have been saved from experiencing serious infections or dying from the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

COVID, Ivermectin and the Crime of the Century

By Dr. Joseph Mercola, June 16, 2021

Data clearly show ivermectin can prevent COVID-19 and when used early can keep patients from progressing to the hyper-inflammatory phase of the disease. It can even help critically ill patients recover.

First Country Bans Ivermectin, a Lifesaver for COVID — Will the US be Next?

By Dr. Meryl Nass, January 07, 2021

Ivermectin, a cheap generic drug used for hookworm, heartworm and scabies, with a half life causing it to remain in your system for months, is used as a “worming” medicine in children, dogs, horses. Due to its tremendous value as a highly safe and effective drug, a Nobel Prize was awarded to its developers in 2015.

Ivermectin’s Success in Battling COVID-19

By David Heller, June 30, 2021

A recently published study in this month’s American Journal of Therapeutics, took an in-depth look at 18 randomized controlled studies on the use of Ivermectin to control COVID-19. The study concludes that the use of Ivermectin “significantly reduced risks of contracting COVID-19” and “found large, statistically significant reductions in mortality, time to clinical recovery, and time to viral clearance.”

India’s Ivermectin Blackout. Censorship of Peer-reviewed Analysis

By Dr. Justus R. Hope, August 16, 2021

News of India’s defeat of the Delta variant should be common knowledge. It is just about as obvious as the nose on one’s face. It is so clear when one looks at the graphs that no one can deny it.

Hydroxychloroquine is a Cheap and Effective Remedy for COVID-19: Anthony Fauci’s “Big Lie”

By Joel S. Hirschhorn, September 30, 2020

Mounting COVID-19 cases and deaths result from limitations on physicians using a safe, effective and low-cost treatment medicine. This, despite many studies and data from other countries showing that HCQ really works to lower death rates and keep affected people from needing hospitalizations and expensive care.

