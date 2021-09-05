9/11 Explosive Evidence. Experts Speak Out

By Richard Gage

First published on September 11, 2018

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) — which is the U.S. government agency that investigated the World Trade Center’s destruction — the Twin Towers came down “essentially in free fall.”

NIST’s theory of the collapses hinges on the idea that the upper section of each tower could continuously accelerate through the lower stories at nearly the rate of gravity, while in the process completely dismembering the steel frames and pulverizing nearly all of the concrete to a fine powder.

In this carefully research documentary, Richard Gage and Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth refute the official narrative.

Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out. AE911Truth Documentary

https://www.youtube.com/embed/Ddz2mw2vaEgWhat Really Happened on 9/11. Post-mortem of the “Official Story”

