COVID-19 Establishment Narrative Built on Foundation of Straw. PCR Test Results are Invalid

The COVID-19 narrative, parroted by politicians globally, is built on a foundation of straw.

The narrative provides the pretext for the pre-planned WEF “Vaccine Revolution”. It is a globalist, elitist vision and agenda. (1)

Foundational to the unreasonable Fear agenda, is the RT-PCR test, yet the test data is invalid. The test, for example, does not discern whether a person is infectious, nor does it distinguish between the flu or COVID. Cycle Threshold settings vary and invariably impact results. The test inventor, Kerry Mullis admitted that the test was not designed to be used as a diagnostic tool. (2) The WHO itself has confirmed that the test is flawed. (3)

It follows then, that since test results are invalid, so too are media reports about “cases”.

Whereas “increased cases” are foundational to the FEAR campaign, the virus itself (if it even exists) has Low Infection Fatality Rates. It is not the “Killer Virus” that the Establishment pretends it is. (4)

Whereas overall mortality rates do not indicate the presence of a “pandemic”, so-called “COVID Peaks” as described by Dr Rancourt, do indicate that COVID measures are killing people. (5)

Tragically, too, the experimental injections that global populations are being coerced into taking, are killers. The evidence is clear. (6) (7)

Our own governments and their agencies are blindly following WHO and WEF diktats despite the accumulating evidence that the agenda is entirely toxic.

*

Mark Taliano is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG) and the author of Voices from Syria, Global Research Publishers, 2017.

