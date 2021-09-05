Video: From Anthrax to COVID: Fighting the U.S. Defense Department’s Dangerous Vaccination Orders

By Frank Spinner and Kristina Borjesson

Global Research, September 05, 2021

In the wake of the Pentagon ordering more than 800,000 members of the military to take the covid vaccine, former Air Force attorney Frank Spinner, who represented the first military doctor to refuse a similar order to take the anthrax vaccine 20 years ago and is now representing military members refusing to take the covid vaccine, talks about legal limitations, politics, and other corrosive pressures that make these cases virtually impossible to win, but adds that wins in civil court on this issue could bring success in military courts.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/kO5Br72atrk5/

The original source of this article is The Whistleblower Newsroom
Copyright © Frank Spinner and Kristina Borjesson, The Whistleblower Newsroom, 2021