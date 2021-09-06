New Text Messages Reveal 2nd Battalion 1st Marines Were Given “a Countdown” before Kabul Airport Bombing – It Started About Two Hours Out – They Are Now Being Silenced

The US military knew there was going to be an attack at the Kabul Airport last week.

By Jim Hoft

Global Research, September 06, 2021Gateway Pundit 4 September 2021

***

On Wednesday, August 25th the US State Department issued a warning to US nationals to avoid traveling to Hamid Karzai Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan. The US told those waiting outside to leave immediately.

On Thursday, August 26th a suicide bomber blew himself up near the Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport killing 13 Americans: 11 US Marines, a Navy Hospitalman, and an Army Staff Sgt.

R.I.P.

Following the attack, one Marine wrote a text message to The Raid Team. The Marine who was on the scene disclosed that there was a countdown before the suicide bomber detonated himself.

The Taliban allowed the bomber to get through the perimeter. The Marines did not allow the bomber to get through the inside perimeter. He was outside the gate when he detonated his explosive vest by the crowded Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport.

According to our source, there were also reports of Marines who saw the Taliban laughing after the deadly blast.

US Military Poorly Led and Disgraced

On Friday we spoke with Caz, the CEO of The Raid Team Co. Caz told us he was a member of the 2nd Bn 1st Marines for over 8 years. The current unit was comprised of young men. Caz has agreed to speak to us more on Sunday following the vigil for the men and women this weekend. Caz is also very interested in helping those who suffer mental health issues especially those coming back home from war.

We took screengrabs from the Instagram account in case the account is flagged, censored or deleted by the far left tech giants.

There was a countdown. From a Marine at the scene:

“Yeah… it happened an hour after the last radio transmission about it. They said 10 minutes an IED is set to go off. 2 minutes an IED is set to go off. At 1627 an IED is going to go off. Then at 1730 something finally went off.”

The Marine confirmed that the countdown was real, adding:

“The S Vest (suicide vest) countdown is no lie. I head occasional radio chatter of them saying how far away the bomber was. Absolute incompetence. We had a Carl G and literally had to steal rounds because we were not given them…”

He also said they were not given proper equipment or ammunition for protection.

Here is a view of the US Marines talking with the Taliban in Kabul.

And here is video from the Abbey Gate at the Kabul Airport. This is the chaotic scene before the bombing.

A candlelight vigil will be held on Saturday at Camp Pendleton for the lost Marines.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

All images in this article are from Gateway Pundit

Related Articles

Taliban insurgents have launched an offensive against the US-backed regime in Afghanistan, invading a major military base in Helmand province in the south, hitting targets in the south, east and north of the country, and staging attacks in several parts of Kabul, the capital city. The wave of attacks appears,…

1 December 2014

31 August 2021

1 May 2018The original source of this article is Gateway PunditCopyright © Jim Hoft, Gateway Pundit, 2021