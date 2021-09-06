Over 200 Vaccinated End Up in Ontario’s Emergency Room with Heart Problems

Global Research, September 06, 2021Free West Media 5 September 2021
As of August 7, there were 106 cases of myocarditis or pericarditis diagnosed in people under the age of 25 in Ontario, just over half of all cases, the Toronto Sun reported.
Some 31 cases occurred in 12 to 17 year olds and 75 in 18 to 24 year olds. The majority of the cases – 80 percent – were found in men.
The report went on to say that more cases of myocarditis or pericarditis were reported after the second dose of an mRNA vaccine than after the first, especially after the Moderna vaccine.
The health authority received a total of 314 reports. After an examination, there were over 200 such cases. In Ontario, 202 people with heart problems were admitted to the emergency room after vaccination, and 146 of them had to be hospitalized. Three of them even ended up in intensive care.
Last month, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that myocarditis (inflammation of the heart muscle) and pericarditis (inflammation of the pericardium) were to be included in the package insert for Pfizer and Moderna Corona vaccines as possible side effects.Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried
Symptoms may include shortness of breath, a strong and possibly irregular heartbeat, and chest pain.
The EudraVigilance database for 27 EU countries, announced that as of August 28, 2021, some 23 252 deaths and 2 189 537 vaccine injuries were reported following injections from the four experimental injections.
Of the total recorded injuries, at least half (1 076 917) were serious injuries. “The severity provides information about the suspected undesirable effect; it can be classified as ‘serious’ if it is a medical event that leads to death, is life-threatening, requires an inpatient hospital stay, leads to another medically significant condition or extends an existing hospital stay, is prolonged or significant disability or invalidity or is a congenital abnormality/birth defect.”
The injuries are affecting men who had been perfectly well before the injection, including well-known athletes and sportsmen.
25 May 2021