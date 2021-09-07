Video: Why Vaccine Passports Are Illegal in Canada

Global Research, September 07, 2021Canadian Deplorable 20 August 2021
Nicholas Wansbutter, a criminal defense lawyer and host of Don’t Talk TV, talks about vaccine passports in Canada. According to him, vaccine passports are extremely problematic for two reasons: 1) issue of consent and 2) human rights implications.
https://www.brighteon.com/embed/07717c27-870a-4fcb-aaf5-ed81b36c55d9
