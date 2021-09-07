Jaime C.

Video: Why Vaccine Passports Are Illegal in Canada

By Nicholas Wansbutter

Global Research, September 07, 2021Canadian Deplorable 20 August 2021

***

Nicholas Wansbutter, a criminal defense lawyer and host of Don’t Talk TV, talks about vaccine passports in Canada. According to him, vaccine passports are extremely problematic for two reasons: 1) issue of consent and 2) human rights implications.

Watch the video below.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/07717c27-870a-4fcb-aaf5-ed81b36c55d9

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Freedom ArticlesSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

Video: How Vaccine Passports Really Work

21 July 2021

Video: Vax Pass Hits Canada: Tens of Thousands March in Montreal Against Vaccine Passports Ahead of Sept. 1 Rollout

16 August 2021

Video: Ted Cruz Introduces Anti-Vaccine Passport Amendment, Slams CDC Mask Mandate for Vaccinated

5 August 2021The original source of this article is Canadian DeplorableCopyright © Nicholas WansbutterCanadian Deplorable, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/video-why-vaccine-passports-illegal-canada/5755121

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.