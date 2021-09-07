Video: Why Vaccine Passports Are Illegal in Canada

By Nicholas Wansbutter

Global Research, September 07, 2021Canadian Deplorable 20 August 2021

***

Nicholas Wansbutter, a criminal defense lawyer and host of Don’t Talk TV, talks about vaccine passports in Canada. According to him, vaccine passports are extremely problematic for two reasons: 1) issue of consent and 2) human rights implications.

Watch the video below.

https://www.brighteon.com/embed/07717c27-870a-4fcb-aaf5-ed81b36c55d9

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from The Freedom ArticlesSame Fear, Different Year

Related Articles

21 July 2021

16 August 2021

5 August 2021The original source of this article is Canadian DeplorableCopyright © Nicholas Wansbutter, Canadian Deplorable, 2021