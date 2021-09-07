Jaime C.

Video: #Yes, It’s a “Killer Vaccine”: Michel Chossudovsky￼

By Prof Michel Chossudovsky

Global Research, September 07, 2021

We are at the crossroads of one of the most serious crises in World history. We are living history, yet our understanding of the sequence of events since January 2020 has been blurred.

Worldwide, people have been misled both by their governments and the media as to the causes and devastating consequences of the Covid-19 “pandemic”.

The unspoken truth is that the novel coronavirus provides a pretext and a justification to powerful financial interests and corrupt politicians to precipitate the entire World into a spiral of mass unemployment, bankruptcy, extreme poverty and despair. 

Video: Michel Chossudovsky provides a broad picture of the ongoing crisis which is destroying people’s lives Worldwide.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/uBzx3eYozeXz/

To access Bitchute, click the link below:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/uBzx3eYozeXz/Video: COVID-19. The Unspoken Truth. The Most Serious Global Crisis in Modern History

