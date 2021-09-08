Australia’s Health Chief Dr. Chant: COVID Will be with Us “Forever”, People Will Have to “Get Used to” Endless Booster Vaccines

Little hope on the horizon for inmates of ‘prison island’.

By Paul Joseph Watson

Global Research, September 08, 2021Summit News 6 September 2021

Australian health chief Dr. Kerry Chant says that COVID will be with us “forever” and people will have to “get used to” taking endless booster vaccines.

The New South Wales Chief Health Officer made the alarming comments during a recent press conference.

“We need to get used to being vaccinated with COVID vaccines for the future … I can’t see COVID is not going to be with us forever,” said Chant said during a press conference last week.

Dr Chant

“As a public health doctor we always want to have diseases go, to be totally eliminated, but that is not on the horizon in the near future,” she continued. “Booster doses and repeat doses will be part of it.”Is the COVID Vaccine Causing the “COVID Variants”?

“I can assure you that the commonwealth government has purchased large quantities of vaccine into 2022 and this will be a regular cycle of vaccination and revaccination as we learn more about when immunity wanes.”

In a separate answer to a reporter, Chant again asserted that people “will be getting vaccinated regularly” against COVID.

Given that Australians were previously told authorities “wouldn’t hesitate” to go door to door to carry out COVID tests, what’s to stop them doing the same thing for vaccines?

As we previously highlighted, the infamously stern-faced Chant previously warned Aussies that they shouldn’t even be talking to their own friends and neighbors, even if they’re wearing a mask.

“Whilst it’s human nature to engage in conversation with others, to be friendly, unfortunately this is not the time to do that,” said Chant.

“So even if you run into your next door neighbor in the shopping center…don’t start up a conversation, now is the time for minimizing your interactions with others, even if you’ve got a mask, do not think that affords total protection,” she added.

Australia continues to pursue a disastrous ‘zero COVID’ policy enforced via endless lockdowns that have characterized the country as a “prison island” with no escape anywhere on the horizon.

Anyone who challenges the policy via protests faces fines of up to $11,000 dollars while police have also carried out home visits to people who merely promote anti-lockdown demonstrations via social media.

*

Featured image: Dr Kerry Chant PSM, is NSW Health’s Chief Health Officer and Deputy Secretary, Population and Public Health and has been leading the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. (CC BY-SA 4.0)

