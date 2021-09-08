Police, Firefighters in LA Form Group to Resist Vaccine Mandates

“Our goal is to stop the mandated vaccinations for all City employees as well as the citizens of this great country.”

By Steve Watson

Global Research, September 08, 2021Summit News 7 September 2021

Police and firefighters in Los Angeles have formed a resistance group against COVID vaccine mandates for state workers in the city, stating that they aim to “maintain human rights, constitutional rights, civil rights, and civil liberties as sovereign natural free human beings, and American citizens.”

As reported in the LA Times, two separate police and firefighters groups have come together to oppose vaccine mandates.

‘Firefighters 4 Freedom’ issued a statement on its website noting

“Our goal is to stop the mandated vaccinations for all City employees as well as the citizens of this great country. We want to bring education and truth to the people without being censored.”Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. Warns America: “We All Need to Resist” Vaccine Tyranny… The Time Has Come!

The statement further notes that the group believes in “the right to work, freewill, personal choice, medical freedoms, and consent without coercion, retaliation, threats, disciplinary action, or termination.”

Firefighters 4 Freedom, a group of LA city firefighters and police officers, plans to sue the city over the new requirement that city employees be vaccinated. https://t.co/JItyzZBs6J — Dakota Smith (@dakotacdsmith) September 4, 2021

It continues,

“This is not a vaccine versus non-vaccine issue, this is not a left verse right political issue. This is a human rights issue.”

“We hope you stand with us, for we believe all members and citizens have the freedom of choice and natural rights. Your body, your choice. My body, my choice,” the statement concludes.

Meanwhile, LAPD officers have joined the movement under the banner ‘Roll Call 4 Freedom’.

LAPD Sgt. Veronica Saucedo stated that

“We are supportive of individual rights, personal choice and for managing our own health.”

The development comes in the wake of first responders in Oregon bringing a lawsuit against the state and the governor for imposing vaccine mandates.

1 September 2021The original source of this article is Summit NewsCopyright © Steve Watson, Summit News, 2021