After Calling Vaccine Passports a “Conspiracy Theory,” U.K. Government Now Says Everyone Will Need to Show Proof of Vaccination to Live

By Ethan Huff

Global Research, September 09, 2021

On September 5, the government of the United Kingdom confirmed that Brits will soon need to show proof of Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccination” in order to enter nightclubs and large venues.

U.K. vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi had earlier stated that a “vaccine passport” scheme like this would never be implemented, calling the idea of it a “conspiracy theory.” That has since changed, apparently, as Zahawi is now planning to force the jabs upon people who wish to do fun things.

Businesses that refuse to obey Zahawi’s orders face being shut down for non-compliance. Zahawi plans to aggressively police them all to ensure that every venue is checking vaccine passports at the door before allowing people to enter.

“When the evidence that you are presented is so clear cut and that we want to make sure the industry doesn’t have to go through [an]open-shut, open-shut sort of strategy, then the right thing to do is to introduce that by the end of September, when all over-18-year-olds have had their two jabs,” Zahawi is quoted as saying, pretending to be a scientist.Vaccine Passports Banned in Wyoming

“One thing that we have learned is that in large gatherings of people, especially indoors, the virus tends to spike and spread.”

Zahawi is a liar who pretended to oppose vaccine passports

Back in January, Zahawi emphatically wrote on Twitter that the British government has “no plans to introduce vaccine passports,” later calling them “discriminatory.” When asked if he could be held to this promise, Zahawi responded with, “Yes you can.”

Zahawi reiterated at the time that forcing people to get injected in order to live their lives represents discrimination and would thus never be tolerated. That was a bald-faced lie, we now know.

The U.K. is moving in the same direction as France, which recently imposed a much stricter vaccine passport scheme that requires proof of vaccination to even just shop at the grocery store.

Protesters have taken to the streets in Paris and elsewhere in defiance of the order, which was issued by Emmanuel Macron as a way of “flattening the curve” of the so-called “delta variant.”

In the United States, a handful of cities, including New York and New Orleans, are similarly requiring proof of injection in order to enter certain businesses. This is creating a two-tiered society of apartheid between the “fully vaccinated” and the “unvaccinated,” which are now afforded different rights.

The Electronic Freedom Foundation (EFF) published a lengthy article describing how this series of “missteps” by the government is “the wrong path.” And it “could get worse” if people let it, the EFF warns.

“… imposing such systems on the world will lock out hundreds of millions of people from being able to obtain visas or even travel,” the group says.

“These new trust-based systems, if implemented in a way that automatically disqualifies people who received genuine vaccinations, will cause dire effects for years to come. It sets up a world where certain people can move about easily, and those who have already had a hard time with visas will experience another wall to climb.”

The only real solution is for citizens of the world to resist this type of tyranny with full force. The medical fascists will never get away with their little vaccine passport schemes if We the People just say no to it, no matter the cost.

“Resistance is necessary!” wrote one commenter at The Epoch Times. “Stand against tyranny.”

Wuhan coronavirus (Covid-19) “vaccine” tyranny is shredding the social fabric of countries all around the world. The latest news about this can be found at Fascism.news.

*

The original source of this article is BigPharmaNews.com
Copyright © Ethan Huff, BigPharmaNews.com, 2021