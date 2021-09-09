September 11, 2001: The 20th Anniversary of “The Big Lie”

By Philip A Farruggio

Global Research, September 09, 2021

We who are so easily dismissed as ‘Conspiracy Nuts’ know, both intuitively and through careful research, that there was lots more about what really went down the morning of September 11th, 2001.

When I first read David Ray Griffin’s 2004 bestseller 9/11 The New Pearl Harbor I literally could not put it down. He laid out countless facts that the whitewash 9/11 Commission failed to even address. Rather than go into the myriad of details allow me to just state a few coincidences: When the FAA and NORAD realized that there were jumbo jets failing to respond to radio contact and on their way to the NYC area, the call was made to scramble fighter jets.

Well, logic would dictate that the call would go to McGuire AFB in New Jersey, whereupon the jets could reach Lower Manhattan, less than 30 miles away, within 15-20 minutes. Yet, the call went out to Otis AFB in Mass., which is over 150 miles from NYC.

Go figure! Then we have the military exercise, Operation Vigilant Guardian, on the day in question. This was a NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) exercise involving fake airplane hijackings in North America.

So, you have tapes of air traffic controllers, as the Four death planes were approaching, saying over their microphones: “Is that one a real hijacking or a fake one?” Meanwhile, the damage was being done. How about Bush Jr. sitting in an elementary school classroom reading to the kids after the 1st plane hit a twin tower? Then, his chief of staff Andrew Card walked over and whispered in Junior’s ear that a 2nd plane hit the other tower. It then took his handlers more than 7 minutes to get him out of there! Now here is the kicker: It was advertised well in advance that Bush Jr. would be at that Sarasota, Florida school that morning. If we were truly under attack, come on, you all see those same films about presidential assassination attempts. In the films, at the first signs of any danger to a president the Secret Service guys rush in, grab the president and hurry him the hell out of wherever he is!Same Fear, Different Year

Bottom line: Anyone who has watched the great film Casablanca knows where I am going with this. In the film, Claude Rains playing the Vichy French captain (after the Germans kill his prisoner) states “He was found dead in his cell” and then orders his men to “Round up the usual suspects”. In October of 2001 the ‘Usual Suspects’ were the entire population of Afghanistan, which we proceeded to invade and occupy. Soon after, ditto for Iraq. It was never really about Osama or Saddam. They were just the icing on the cake of empire.

After the two towers came down like pancakes (in less than 10 seconds, a world record – Please note that there is a video of three NYC fireman watching a tower go down on live television. These were three veteran firefighters by the way. As they watch the tower pancake down one says ‘Did you see that? Boom boom boom.’

Another replies ‘Controlled demolition’). Junior Bush sent out the demand to get Wall Street open and working again within 7 days. Meanwhile, all those truly brave and dedicated first responders were trudging around inside a zone of destructive debris — destructive to the human organs. This cloud of a potpourri of dangerous toxins just filled the nasal passages of anyone having to breath them.

Meanwhile, Christine Todd Whitman, head of the EPA at the time, assured America that ‘The air is now safe’. It only took her about 15 years to apologize for her lie. We now surmise that it was the Bush Cabal that ordered her to lie.

Sadly, when you watch all the media doing all those human interest stories of the terrible tragic day, you won’t see or hear much truth. Not at all. Will anyone in the mainstream media dare offer any of the handful of facts I shared in this piece? To add insult to injury, Junior Bush is scheduled to address the nation at the site of the Shanksville, PA crash.

Those who (again) ‘know better’ will realize that he, along with that whole Cabal, is a war criminal. There are actually two theories about how much Junior Bush actually knew about this ‘9/11 Inside Job’. One theory is that he was just too stupid for the Cheney/Rumsfeld et all cabal to allow him to know in advance. He might have screwed things up afterwards. The other theory is that he was ‘schooled’ by those criminals that something like ‘A new Pearl Harbor ‘ was necessary to justify going full speed into Afghanistan and Iraq. Either way, this is just one man’s opinion, for that is what a good columnist does.

Philip A Farruggio is regular columnist on It’s the Empire… stupid website. He is also frequently posted on Nation of Change, and Countercurrents.org,. He is the son and grandson of Brooklyn NYC longshoremen and a graduate of Brooklyn College, class of 1974. Since the 2000 election debacle Philip has written over 400 columns on the Military Industrial Empire and other facets of life in an upside down America. He is also host of the ‘It’s the Empire… Stupid‘ radio show, co produced by Chuck Gregory. Philip can be reached at paf1222@bellsouth.net.

He is a frequent contributor to Global Research

The original source of this article is Global Research
Copyright © Philip A Farruggio, Global Research, 2021