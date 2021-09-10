Bombshell: WHO Releases Plan for Global Digital Vaccine Passports Funded by Bill Gates & Rockefeller Foundation

By Jamie White

The World Health Organization (WHO) has released a proposal backed by two major globalist organizations that serves as a blueprint for governments to implement a worldwide vaccine passport verification system.

The document, called “Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status,” funded by none other than the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Rockefeller foundation, describes the technical guidance for governments to roll out the program to usher in a global digital ID — in the name of COVID, of course.

“This document lays out an approach for creating a signed digital version of a vaccination record for COVID-19 based on a core data set of key information to be recorded, and an approach for the digital signature. The document leverages existing free and open standards, and is driven by the ethics, use cases and requirements for Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status (DDCC:VS).”Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status: Technical Specifications and Implementation Guidance

“This document is therefore software-agnostic and provides a starting point for Member States to design, develop and deploy a DDCC:VS solution for national use in whichever format best suits their needs (e.g. a paper card with a one-dimensional [1D] barcode or QR code stickers, or a fully functioning smartphone application developed internationally or locally).”

“The primary target audience of this document is national authorities tasked with creating or overseeing the development of a digital vaccination certificate solution for COVID-19. The document may also be useful to government partners such as local businesses, international organizations, non- governmental organizations and trade associations, that may be required to support Member States in developing or deploying a DDCC:VS solution.”

The DDCC:VS is meant for use at schools, at work, for international travel, and for contact tracing initiatives.

The document also shows its proposed vaccine passport template, with a QR code featured on the front, but further in the app shows personal information about the number of vaccines received.

A similar vaccine passport project in the works, called CommonPass, is also backed by the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Economic Forum (WEF).

It’s notable how the only groups actively pushing for global vaccine passports are also the main proponents of the so-called Great Reset, a post-human plan outlined by WEF founder Klaus Schwab which seeks to deindustrialize the West, abolish private property, introduce biometric surveillance, and move humanity to a diet of bugs in the name of fighting climate change.

Read the WHO document here.

