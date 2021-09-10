By WHO
Global Research, September 10, 2021
WHO 27 August 2021
Overview
This is a guidance document for countries and implementing partners on the technical requirements for developing digital information systems for issuing standards-based interoperable digital certificates for COVID-19 vaccination status, and considerations for implementation of such systems, for the purposes of continuity of care, and proof of vaccination.
- Digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates: vaccination status: web annex A: DDCC:VS core data dictionary, 27 August 2021
- Digital documentation of COVID-19 certificates: vaccination status: technical specifications and implementation guidance, web annex B: technical briefing, 27 August 2021
