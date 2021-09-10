Jaime C.

Digital Documentation of COVID-19 Certificates: Vaccination Status: Technical Specifications and Implementation Guidance

By WHO

Global Research, September 10, 2021WHO 27 August 2021

Overview

This is a guidance document for countries and implementing partners on the technical requirements for developing digital information systems for issuing standards-based interoperable digital certificates for COVID-19 vaccination status, and considerations for implementation of such systems, for the purposes of continuity of care, and proof of vaccination. 

Download the document here.

