Investigating the Truth of 9/11. Healing the Wound and Paying the Price

Conversations with Matt Campbell and Lesley Hughes

By Michael Welch

Global Research, September 11, 2021

“Why was building seven pulled down? Why was the steel quickly cut up from those holocausts and quickly shipped off to foreign mills? What happened to the black boxes and all the information that they should contain? Were they all destroyed by the fires? If the black boxes were destroyed, how would a simple little passport – I believe it was Mohamed Atta’s – was discovered, at the site of the crash? What damning evidence it is to incite Osama bin Laden and his gang!” – Ed Asner (1929-2021), in a statement to the activists at the International Citizens Inquiry into 9/11 in May 2004 [1]

Even in the age of COVID, the attention of hundreds of millions of people in America and around the world turns once again to 9/11.

As the anniversary arrives CBS plays a three hours special 9/11 20 Years Later. NBC will air America Remembers: 20 Years Later. ABC will air a five hours special – 9/11 Twenty Years Later: America Remembers. All starting around 7am, roughly when the terrorist operations became apparent on Tuesday the 11th, 2001.

The History Channel airs 9/11 programming all day long, including 9/11 The Pentagon, Inside Air Force One, The Hunt for Bin Laden, and so on. The 9/11 attacks also receives all day analysis on CNN of course, including an apparent re-run of 9/11 Fifteen Years Later. CBC will air its own special – 9/11 Twentieth Anniversary Commemoration, including a salute to the people stranded for a time in Gander, Newfoundland as planes were grounded. Even London based BBC airs the tribute – 9/11 Twenty Years On.

No doubt millions of ordinary Americans and people around the world will honour their dead in their own way at public gatherings, a quiet walk, or maybe just silently in their own homes.

But wrapped into these large memorial dates lies a smaller group but one just as serious about the loss of life. We’re talking about what has come to be known as 9/11 truthers. They not only mourn about the horrific attacks, they go further in demanding a new investigation. These people feel quite certain that the 9/11 Commission and the ‘Official Story’ of what happened never got to the bottom of it all.Summer Shows: Best of the Global Research News Hour

War games exercises held at that time interrupting aircraft intercept response, cell phone messages on the hijacked aircraft that could not have functioned at the time, large put options on US airline stock just days before the hijackings took place, leader Osama bin Laden’s reported presence in a hospital bed in Rawalpini, Pakistan the day before the attacks and, among the more significant, the numerous details showing collapse caused by explosive devices, all reveal the Big Picture presented by the White House not to be consistent with what independent researchers have uncovered.[2][3]

In other words, these anniversary events should not be merely a testimony to our national collective suffering, bravery, and acts of kindness in the face of grief, it should be a dedicated determination to get at the TRUTH of what happened!

On this, the twentieth anniversary of the event that launched the Global War on Terrorism that according to then US vice-president Dick Cheney, “… may never end. At least, not in our lifetimes,” we bring you a special tribute of our own celebrating the work of two people not satisfied by the great 9/11 fairy tale.

In our first half hour we speak with Matt Campbell, the brother of Geoffrey Thomas Campbell who was one of the 2,977 people killed by the fall of the Twin Towers. Then in our second half hour, we have a conversation with Lesley Hughes, a journalist of some renown, who was struck by 9/11 Truth facts, and paid a heavy personal price running as a politician for the Canadian Liberals.

Matt Campbell has a degree in Mathematical Physics, a Master’s Degree in Applied Mathematics and a Master’s Degree in Scientific Application Software. HE lives in a small village in Sussex, UK. He is one of the featured speakers in the film The Unspeakable, about 9/11 victim’s families doubting the official story. He is the oldest brother of Geoffrey Thomas Campbell who died during the September 11 attacks.

Lesley Hughes is an award-winning journalist and broadcaster based in Winnipeg, Canada. She ran as a candidate for the Liberal Party in 2008 and soon got rejected based on her work researching alternative explanations of 9/11. She recently authored the book The Dead Candidate’s Report: a Memoir (2021).

(Global Research News Hour Episode 323)

