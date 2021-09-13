Teens 50X More Likely to Have Heart Disease after COVID Shots than All Other FDA Approved Vaccines in 2021 Combined – CDC Admits True but Still Recommends It

By Brian Shilhavy

Data released by the U.S. Government in their Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) continues to show just how deadly the experimental COVID shots are on teenagers and young people.

I did another analysis looking at deaths and injuries in the 12 to 19-year-old age group following experimental COVID shots, as compared to all other vaccines that this age group receives before they leave high-school.

Here is the data based on the last VAERS update from this past Friday, 9/10/21.

As you can see, VAERS is reporting that for ages 12 through 19 (I choose to start with age 12 because that is the youngest age that the COVID injections are currently authorized to be injected with), there have been 31 deaths, 181 permanent disabilities, 3,679 ER visits, 1,655 hospitalizations, 331 life threatening events, and 748 reports of heart inflammation (all forms of “carditis”).

(Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

Next, I searched the exact same age group, for the same time period (December 2020 through the most recent data dump on Friday), and excluded COVID-19 shots but included every other vaccine listed. They include these vaccines:

6VAX-F ADEN ADEN_4_7 ANTH BCG CEE CHOL DF DPIPV DPP DT DTAP DTAPH DTAPHEPBIP DTAPIPV DTAPIPVHIB DTIPV DTOX DTP DTPHEP DTPHIB DTPIHI DTPIPV DTPPHIB EBZR FLU(H1N1) FLU3 FLU4 FLUA3 FLUA4 FLUC3 FLUC4 FLUN(H1N1) FLUN3 FLUN4 FLUR3 FLUR4 FLUX FLUX(H1N1) H5N1 HBHEPB HBPV HEP HEPA HEPAB HEPATYP HIBV HPV2 HPV4 HPV9 HPVX IPV JEV JEV1 JEVX LYME MEA MEN MENB MENHIB MER MM MMR MMRV MNC MNQ MNQHIB MU MUR OPV PER PLAGUE PNC PNC10 PNC13 PPV RAB RUB RV RV1 RV5 RVX SMALL SSEV TBE TD TDAP TDAPIPV TTOX TYP UNK VARCEL VARZOS YF

These are ALL the vaccines listed in VAERS, minus the 3 COVID shots. Some of them are no longer in use, and many of these teenagers do not get, although many from this age group will get “catch up” shots if they missed a shot previously that was scheduled for a younger age.

So by including ALL non-COVID vaccines, we are assured of getting all of the adverse reactions from every other vaccine they receive where an adverse reaction was reported to VAERS.

From all of these vaccines that include every non-COVID shot that 12 to 19 year-olds have received this year so far, there have been 4 deaths, 12 permanent disabilities, 78 ER visits, 36 hospitalizations, and 14 life threatening events during the same time period as the COVID-19 shots were administered. (Source. Note that the search separates 12-17 year olds, and 17-44 year olds, although we only searched through age 19, so you need to add the two tables together to get the numbers in the graph above.)

As you can see, COVID-19 shots given to our teenagers have 7.75 X more deaths, 15 X more disabilities, 47 X more ER visits, and 46 X more hospitalizations than all other FDA-approved vaccines COMBINED that these teenagers are receiving.

This week I also included all cases of “carditis,” inflammation of the heart, since we have seen so many reports of injuries and deaths in this age group related to inflammation of the heart, or “enlarged heart.”

Source: Health Impact News

This age group has already recorded 748 cases of all forms of carditis (source), while cases filed of carditis following all other FDA approved vaccines for the same time period is only 15. (Source.)CDC: Teens Injected with COVID Shots Have 7.5 X More Deaths, 15 X More Disabilities, 44 X More Hospitalizations than All FDA Approved Vaccines in 2021

That is 50 X more cases of heart inflammation being recorded for this age group after COVID-19 shots, than all other FDA approved vaccines combined.

And actually, that number is probably higher, because there are 1,605 cases of heart inflammation following COVID shots in VAERS where the age is “unknown,” but which most certainly contains a portion from this age group. (Source.)

This is the age group that typically gets the Gardasil HPV vaccine, among others, which prior to COVID was the vaccine that caused the most injuries and deaths in this age group.

Sales of Merck’s Gardasil were up 88% through the the first two quarters of this year, 2021. (Source.) Gardasil is a two-dose or three-dose vaccine. So even though they are pushing the COVID shots for this age group, it is most certainly NOT at the expense of reducing other vaccines, as evidence suggests just the opposite.

This problem of otherwise healthy young people taking a COVID shot and then suffering from heart disease, is a very serious issue.

And the FDA and the CDC know about it. That’s what makes this a criminal issue.

Here is what the CDC reported last week regarding “Myocarditis and Pericarditis After mRNA COVID-19 Vaccination.”

As of September 1, 2021, VAERS has received 1,404 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis among people ages 30 and younger who received COVID-19 vaccine. Most cases have been reported after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination (Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna), particularly in male adolescents and young adults. Through follow-up, including medical record reviews, CDC and FDA have confirmed 817 reports of myocarditis or pericarditis. CDC and its partners are investigating these reports to assess whether there is a relationship to COVID-19 vaccination. (Source.)

Since they included statistics for 30 and younger, but only for two forms of carditis, “myocarditis or pericarditis,” we ran the same report to include all cases of carditis.

We found another 135 cases, but most of the cases are most definitely myocarditis or pericarditis. Out of the 1,543 cases of heart inflammation reported, 1,146 of those resulted in hospitalization, an extremely high percentage. (Source.)

The FDA and CDC are also correctly reporting that this affects males far more than females. Over 82% of these cases of heart inflammation are being reported in males. (Source.)

Since the CDC is basically admitting all this with their reports, what is their recommendation for the these shots that are destroying the health of our youth?

CDC continues to recommend that everyone aged 12 years and older get vaccinated for COVID-19. The known risks of COVID-19 illness and its related, possibly severe complications, such as long-term health problems, hospitalization, and even death, far outweigh the potential risks of having a rare adverse reaction to vaccination, including the possible risk of myocarditis or pericarditis. (Source.)

Given the fact that the cases reported in VAERS is only a tiny portion of what is represented in the public, most experts agreeing that it is probably less than 10% and as low as 1%, how can they make such a statement when the cases of heart inflammation for these young people is 50 X higher than all other vaccines?

And what is the risk of COVID-19 for this age group?

Source.

And we KNOW that these statistics that list COVID-19 as a cause of death are inflated, as federal funding kicks in to record a death as a COVID death leading to massive over-reporting of these deaths, not to mention that the tests to determine if COVID-19 actually exists are highly suspect.

But just by using their own statistics, this age group only represents 0.005% of all COVID-19 deaths.

Based on CDC stats for 2019 for the top causes of death, before COVID started, this age group had a higher risk of death for suicide (which has gone up dramatically since COVID started), unintentional injuries (mostly car accidents probably), cancer, and homicides. (Source. Please note that to make this comparison you have to take the monthly average for each age group and then add together. Total deaths from COVID-19 started in January, 2020, so we are now into the 19th month.)

And now this age group is going to be mandated to get these dangerous shots as a condition for attending school.

This is criminal!

Ok, enough math and cold statistics. Here are some faces and tragic stories in real life about how these shots are affecting these young people and their families.

We start with a video report, which includes a very emotional interview between Alex Jones and Ernest Ramirez yesterday who lost his 16-year-old son after he took a Pfizer shot. Another young man talks about how his competitive sports days at school are ended after taking a COVID-19 shot.

After the video we have a few more stories below.

Oh and by the way, the first story in this video of 16-year-old Ernest Ramirez who died from an enlarged heart, is NOT found in VAERS. There are three deaths listed in VAERS for a form of carditis, and all three are females, even though over 80% of the cases are males.

So we KNOW that VAERS is missing a LOT of data.

This is from our Bitchte channel, and it should also be on our Rumble channel.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/2BerT5rLnGwB/

*

