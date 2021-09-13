West Virginia Governor Tells the Truth About COVID Jabs

Global Research, September 13, 2021
***
According to Gillian McKeith on her Twitter account, USA West Virginia Governor tells some home truths about what’s going on with the double jabbed in his state.
Watch the video below.
*
Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.
Featured image is from NaturalNews.comSame Fear, Different Year
Related Articles
New York Yankees & Mets to Segregate Vaccinated and Unvaccinated Fans
FDA’s Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Is Not Justified
Indian Bar Association Charges WHO Chief Scientist for Mass Murder
24 August 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Global Research News, Global Research, 2021
https://www.globalresearch.ca/west-virginia-governor-tells-truth-about-covid-jabs/5755574