9/11. Speaking of Barbarism: More Than Thirty Countries Bombed by U.S. (1950-2021)

After the atomic bombing of Japan, the U.S. dropped powerful, more sophisticated deadly bombs.

It is 20 years since the criminal attack on the Twin Towers in New York and the world’s mass media remember those unique and unthinkable acts with justified pain and dismay.

However, while they forget and gloss over the horrendous crimes of the U.S. empire throughout history, they beat their chests. It is as if the innocent deaths of other nations do not have the same value as the citizens of the United States of America (USA).

Let us also remember from the most recent history, the countries bombed by the USA, after the abhorrent attack with atomic bombs against the civilian population of Hiroshima and Nagasaki on August 6 and 9, 1945. Thus ended the Second World War and provoked the surrender of Japan.

These powerful bombings, never before or since carried out by any power, were ordered by Harry S. Truman, President of the United States. It is estimated that around 150 to 200 thousand people were killed.Video: The Hiroshima and Nagasaki Film They Didn’t Want You to See

Tens of thousands more were burned by radiation and seriously injured, suffering from terminal illnesses such as cancer. The entire Japanese citizenry was traumatized by this barbaric imperial act, unprecedented in the history of mankind.

After the atomic bombing of Japan, the USA dropped powerful, more sophisticated but deadly bombs on this list of countries, causing millions of deaths and injuries.

No exact official figures are known, but in Vietnam and Iraq alone it is estimated that more than a million people died, mostly defenseless people and civilians.

More than 30 nations have been bombed by the U.S. between 1950 and 2021:

Korea and China- 1950 to 1953

Guatemala-1954

Indonesia- 1958

Cuba 1959-1961

Guatemala- 1960

Congo- 1964

Laos 1964 to 1973

Vietnam-1961 to 1973

Cambodia-1969 and 1970

Guatemala- 1967 and 1969

Grenada- 1983

Lebanon- 1983 and 1984

Libya- 1986

El Salvador- 1980

Nicaragua- 1980

Iran- 1987

Panama- 1989

Iraq- 1991 (Persian Gulf)

Kuwait- 1991

Somalia- 1993

Bosnia- 1994 and 1995

Sudan- 1998

Afghanistan- 1998

Yugoslavia- 1999

Yemen- 2002

Iraq- 1991 to 2003

Iraq- 2003 to 2015

Pakistan- 2007 to 2015

Somalia- 2007 to 2011

Yemen- 2009 to 2011

Libya- 2011 to 2015

Syria- 2014 to 2016

Afghanistan-2001-2021

The lives of all human beings have the same value and imperial barbarism has a first and last name. Nature has also suffered the onslaught of the US military-industrial-financial complex.

In truth, it is a disgusting business that has left more than a trillion dollars in profits in Afghanistan alone.

Let us not be fooled by the crocodile tears of rulers manipulated by big capital. They have no morals to accuse anyone when they are the main cause of the pain and suffering of millions of people, innocent victims of their wars.

*

