Human Medical Experiments without Informed Consent: EMA and Members of the European Parliament (MEP) Put on Notice for Crimes Against Humanity

By John Goss

Global Research, September 14, 2021All the Goss 13 September 2021

All Global Research articles can be read in 51 languages by activating the “Translate Website” drop down menu on the top banner of our home page (Desktop version).

Visit and follow us on Instagram at @crg_globalresearch.

***

Let there be no mistake. What is happening today, before our very eyes, is what happened with human medical experiments during the Second World War. These experiments were without informed consent. Many prisoners were vaccinated with experimental drugs.

After the war, when camps like Dachau were liberated, the survivors were able to identify their persecutors. Some of those rescued are alive today. And today they are fully supportive of Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE) in the accusations levelled, not just at the pharmaceutical profiteers and the regulatory authorities under their control, but at parliamentarians who sanction the ongoing global experiment without so much as a word against it.

Let there be no mistake. The emergency acts which were introduced even though there never was an emergency, are going to be useless when the rule of parliament and the rule of law returns. Then those who wittingly allowed these experiments to go ahead will have some life-changing questions to answer. Somebody else will be sitting Klaus Karl Schilling’s chair!

You can download and read the research behind Doctors for Covid Ethics’ Notices of Liability (NOLs) served on every member of the European parliament at the link below under the Posts tab. It also has appended the Holocaust survivors’ endorsement. You will need to click the Home button to take you to the site. Please read! Thanks.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from the authorVaccine Passport – The Biggest Attack on Personal Freedom Since the Creation of the EU

Related Articles

7 April 2021

16 February 2021

1 February 2021The original source of this article is All the GossCopyright © John Goss, All the Goss, 2021