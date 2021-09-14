Sinophobia Meets Prison Labor in a Think Tank Down Under

By Pepe Escobar

September 14, 2021 — “Information Clearing House – The West has been literally swamped by a non-stop propaganda offensive about Uyghur forced labor camps – thoroughly debunked, for instance, here. Now let’s examine the other – Western – side of the story.

In early 2021, Defense for Children (DCI) took the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) to court in New South Wales. DCI’s lawsuit charges that ASPI may have been receiving funds from a number of weapons manufacturers and government agencies in the US and UK profiting from prison labor.

Although lawyers for ACPI assured these funds would be cut off if any serious evidence surfaced, the case got murkier, and there are doubts it will ever go to trial.

Sources that prefer to remain anonymous insisted on the fact that ASPI exercised serious pressure directly on DCI’s headquarters in Geneva to drop the case.

So why is this so important?

Like many of its peers in the Five Eyes constellation, the Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) bills itself as an “independent, non-partisan think tank.”

ASPI, based in Canberra, was founded in 2001 – the year of 9/11. Its funding comes from a mixed bag of Australian institutions, especially the Australian Department of Defense, as well as “overseas government agencies,” including the US State Department, the Pentagon and even NATO, which financed a quirky “social media research project.”

The US industrial military complex is well represented by Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Raytheon. Other NATO stalwarts like BAE Systems, Thales and Saab also show up.

The bottom line is that like reams of other Five Eyes think tanks, ASPI is directly funded by corporate Weapons Inc.

