Understanding Anti-Vaxxer Suspicion of Government Mandates & Corporations

An All Too Typical But Typically Bizarre Injustice Jesenia Calderon knew foul practices polluted Philadelphia’s justice system years before Philly’s District Attorneys Office released an unusual report in June 2021 that decried injustices arising from official misconduct by prosecutors and police. The insights into injustice held by Calderon, a nurse and military veteran, come from decades of seeing her fath […] Linn Washington

The strike on the vehicle on 29 August . . . killed 10 members of one family, including six children, relatives told the BBC." The drone is a Reaper, The missile it fires is a Hellfire. There you have it. The person who programmed the drone is a nobody, A minion of the Great Satan

Gary Lindorff

9/11: The 'Day That Changed Everything' On the evening of September 10, 2001, New York Police Officer Adam Hernandez was on patrol in his Greenwich Village precinct when he saw a man smashing car windows with a hammer. It was a random act of violence by an apparently mentally unstable person. Officer Hernandez went

Dave LIndorff

Forgotten Black Heroes of 9/11 — More Evidence of Discriminatory Denial These Black heroes of 9/11 valiantly battled terrorism. But the sacrifices of these Black heroes will receive no recognition during the commemorations around America for the 20th Anniversary of what is considered the most tragic terrorist attack ever conducted on American soil. These heroes, William Parker and his colleagues, confronted terrorists on 9/11 in […] Linn Washington