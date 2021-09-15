Vaccine Mandates ‘Potentially Harmful, Damaging Act,’ Physician Says￼

By Children’s Health Defense

In a paper published Sept. 9, Nina Pierpoint, M.D., Ph.D., analyzed studies published in August 2021 which she said prove the Delta variant is evading the available COVID vaccines, leading her to conclude herd immunity to COVID cannot be achieved through vaccination.

Based on what we know about COVID vaccines, mandating them for the public is a “potentially harmful, damaging act,” according to New York physician Nina Pierpont, M.D., Ph.D.

In a paper published Sept. 9, Pierpoint analyzed studies published in August 2021 which she said prove the Delta variant is evading the available COVID vaccines, leading her to conclude herd immunity to COVID cannot be achieved through vaccination.

Pierpont, a graduate of Yale University with a Ph.D. from Princeton University and an M.D. from the John Hopkins University School of Medicine, cites three studies whose findings and data support her conclusions.

The studies include:

One published Aug. 6 in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s “Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.”

Another published Aug. 10 by Oxford University.

A third study published Aug. 24, which was funded by the UK Department for Health and Social CareIn her paper, Pierpont states that new research in multiple settings shows Delta produces very high viral loads (meaning, the density of virus on a nasopharyngeal swab as interpreted from PCR cycle threshold numbers), and that viral loads are much higher in people infected with Delta than they were in people infected with Alpha.

Research also shows viral loads with Delta are equally high whether the person has been vaccinated or not. The more virus one has in the nose and mouth, Pierpont writes, the more likely it is to be in this individual’s respiratory droplets and secretions, and to spread to others.

According to Pierpont, due to evolution of the virus itself, all the currently licensed vaccines — all based on the original Wuhan strain spike protein sequence — have lost their ability to accomplish the purpose of a vaccine, which is to prevent infection and transmission.

As a result, vaccine mandates are “stripped of their justification,” since to vaccinate an individual no longer stops or even slows his ability to acquire and transmit the virus to others.

Pierpont also cites data in the studies that show, under Delta, natural immunity is much more protective than vaccination.

“All severities of COVID-19 illness produce healthy levels of natural immunity,” she concludes.

