Fake US Covid-19 Statistics: CDC Counts Vaccinated Deaths as Unvaccinated Deaths

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, September 16, 2021

This is the way the corrupt agency blames Covid deaths on the unvaccinated.

So far most deaths from the vaccine occur during the first two weeks. To blame these deaths on the lack of vaccination instead of on the vaccine, the CDC rules that you are not actually vaccinated until two weeks after having the second injection.

The CDC defines a “vaccine breakthrough infection” as “the detection of SARS-CoV-2 RNA or antigen in a respiratory specimen collected from a person 14 days after they have completed all recommended doses of the Food and Drug Administration authorized Covid-19 vaccine.”FDA’s Approval of Pfizer COVID Vaccine Is Not Justified

This is one of the tricks the corrupt “public health agency” uses to scare people about Covid and use fear to drive them to inoculation.

Another trick, already much reported, is to run the PCR Covid test at 40 cycles which guarantees as much as 97% false positives. This deception is the source of the scary number of “Covid cases.”

There have also been many definitional changes for the purpose of hiding the truth about Covid and the vaccine. Read Joseph Mercola’s article.

Some top scientists are concerned that the future will bring many more deaths from the vaccine as the spike protein it releases into the body does its harm. Until this can be proven not to be the case, it is a criminal act akin to murder to inoculate people with mRNA injections.

The question that presstitutes and “public health” officials shield from the public is why are we being systematically lied to and scared into injections that offer death and injury but not protection?

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research and Asia-Pacific Research.

Featured image is from OffGuardian

Related Articles

6 August 2021

7 June 2021

15 September 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/cdc-counts-vaccinated-deaths-unvaccinated-deaths/5755960