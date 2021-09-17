Selected Articles: Stop the COVID Holocaust! Open Letter

By Global Research News

Stop the Covid Holocaust! Open Letter

By Rabbi Hillel Handler, Hagar Schafrir, and et al., September 16, 2021

It is obvious to us that another holocaust of greater magnitude is taking place before our eyes. The majority of the world’s populace do not yet realize what is happening, for magnitude of an organized crime such as this is beyond their scope of experience.

Local Detroit TV Asks for Stories of Unvaxxed Dying from COVID – Gets over 180K Responses of Vaccine Injured and Dead Instead

By Brian Shilhavy, September 16, 2021

The corporate media narrative that unvaccinated people are filling up the hospitals and dying from COVID is quickly falling apart, perhaps faster than they even expected.

Workers Are Being Put in “The Line of Fire”: Organized Labour and Mandatory Vaccines

By Prof. Anthony J. Hall, September 16, 2021

Throughout the previous year, governments and corporations have crushed the exercise of our human rights, constitutional rights, and civil liberties on a massive scale. The scope of the violations integral to the assault on people’s rights is now being rapidly extended into the imposition of government-sanctioned vaccine mandates.

Twilight’s Last Gleaming. Biden’s So-called Vaccine Mandates. Judge Napolitano

By Judge Andrew P. Napolitano, September 16, 2021

It was scandalous and infuriating to hear President Joseph R. Biden argue last week that his so-called vaccine mandates somehow have nothing to do with freedom or personal choice. In saying that, he has rejected our history, our values and the Constitution he swore to uphold.

Video: Why Vaccine Passports Are Illegal in Canada

By Nicholas Wansbutter, September 15, 2021

Nicholas Wansbutter, a criminal defense lawyer and host of Don’t Talk TV, talks about vaccine passports in Canada. According to him, vaccine passports are extremely problematic for two reasons: 1) issue of consent and 2) human rights implications.

J’Accuse! The Gene-based “Vaccines” Are Killing People. Governments Worldwide Are Lying to You the People, to the Populations They Purportedly Serve

By Doctors for COVID Ethics, September 16, 2021

Official sources, namely EudraVigilance (EU, EEA, Switzerland), MHRA (UK) and VAERS (USA), have now recorded many more deaths and injuries from the COVID-!9 “vaccine” roll-out than from all previous vaccines combined since records began.

Biometric ID in British Columbia: BCNDP Government Implements Social Credit System with the BC Vaccine Passport

By Tracey Young, September 15, 2021

On August 23rd, 2021, the BC government announced they were moving forward with their plan to implement a Biometric identification (ID) and social credit system in B.C. that is tied to peoples’ COVID-19 vaccine status.

An American General Has Suggested that His Country Could Attack China

By Tom Clifford, September 16, 2021

Chinese hardliners just had their stance justified by the erratic, verging on unhinged, behavior in the United States and by its military.

Assisted Dying Is Open to Abuse

By Janet Menage, September 16, 2021

If anecdotal reports and statistics showing a positive correlation between midazolam prescriptions and deaths in the over-65s (3) are to be believed, it appears that euthanasia may have already been taking place on an illegal basis, predominantly in care homes.

Another Look at 9/11: Ask Not ‘What Happened?’ but ‘Who Did It?’

By Philip Giraldi, September 16, 2021

The twentieth anniversary of 9/11 last Saturday has raised many of the usual issues about what actually happened on that day. Were hijacked airliners actually crashed into the twin towers of the World Trade Center and the Pentagon or was the damage in New York City attributable to explosives or even some kind of nuclear device?

US Plans to Support and Finance the Afghan Mujahideen from Early 1979

By Shane Quinn, September 16, 2021

It was surely no coincidence, as the Jimmy Carter administration was looking on in horror at “the loss of Iran” in early 1979, that Washington rapidly moved to increase its presence in the Middle East and surrounding regions. A principal area of focus for the Americans was Afghanistan, which shares a 570 mile border with resource rich Iran to the west.

