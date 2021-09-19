Video: Dr. Zelenko’s Perspective on Treating Covid-19 Patients. Keeping Them Out of Hospitals

Dr. Zelenko Schools Israeli Rabbinic Court

By Dr. Vladimir Zelenko

Global Research, September 19, 2021tenfingeredsword 24 August 2021

Dr. Vladimir Zelenko and his team has successfully treated 6,000 patients and trained hundreds of physicians. He has attended to public officials from the US, Israel and Brazil.

Dr. Zelenko’s experience has given him a unique perspective in approaching COVID-19, basically to keep people out of hospitals.

Watch him share his experience below.

