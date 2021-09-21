Worldwide Blood Trail of “Good Business”: The Trillion Dollar COVID-19 “Vaccine” Market

By Dr. Rudolf Hänsel

Vera Sharav, Holocaust survivor and founder of the “Alliance for Human Research Protection”, said in an interview that the whole attraction of the COVID 19 vaccine empire is the expected trillion-dollar market. Profiteers are Big Pharma and all the politicians, scientists, hospitals, doctors, pharmacies and corporate media corrupted by and cooperating with this financial power. Parallels to the war and drug empires or to the organ trade are obvious. It is always about good business.

More and more fellow citizens will realise as a result of this immoderate greed for power and money of the ruling psychopaths why the servile governments want to force this COVID 19 non-vaccine or “killer vaccine” on more than 7 billion people and increasingly younger children with all means at their disposal, contrary to the Nuremberg Code of 1947.

For ex-Pfizer VP Dr Michael Yeadon, spraying our children is murder. Reducing the world’s population and establishing a totalitarian system are part of the blood trail of this good business.

At some point, everyone has to make a choice, says Vera Sharav:

“There are crossroads in life where you have to make choices, and if you don’t, someone making the decision for you will not make it in your best interest.” (1)Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

Wherever we look, it’s all about the profit, the good business

Whether in our social order or in our lives, everywhere is about profit. Thus all states spend enormous sums on armaments. Never have so many weapons been forged as today. There is then no money left for other purposes such as schools, education or cultural concerns. What do the states, politicians, diplomats want with the armaments? To dominate and exploit other peoples on the other side of the border, that’s good business. And the corporate media have always been a “tool of the war ministry” (Bertha von Suttner).

Drug trafficking is also good business. An enormous number of young people – and adults too, as the example of the USA shows – perish from drug abuse. They literally go to their deaths when they get involved with drugs. They then have difficulty giving up the abuse. But why are our children involved with drugs? How do they get into it? If it wasn’t a good business to make a lot of money from, we wouldn’t have any worries. The drug user would not get the substance, the market would be empty.

Other examples could be added, such as the profitable organ trade or the multi-billion dollar business with computer games that generate gambling addiction. The capitalist system makes people corrupt involuntarily.

Vera Sharav: “That’s the whole appeal of this COVID 19 vaccine: trillions are at stake.”

In an interview titled “Nazism, COVID-19 and the Destruction of Modern Medicine”, Vera Sharav calls on parents to organise. Literally, she states:

“They need to organise. It doesn’t take the entire population to rise up. It is enough if a certain number do. There is more awareness. There is more fighting capacity.” (2)

Then she concludes:

“Vaccines are an empire, and now they really want to introduce a vaccine worldwide. Do you know what that market is? More than 7 billion people for one vaccine. Can you even count the profits, no matter what they charge? That’s exactly what they’re aiming for. That’s the whole appeal of this COVID 19 vaccine. It’s that market. Bill Gates recently said on camera that he has invested in 7 factories for the vaccine that has not yet been developed. And he was asked if that wasn’t a big waste of money. And he said, ‘What’s a few billion dollars when we’re talking trillions.’ Yes, that’s what it’s about. It’s about trillions.” (3)

EX-Pfizer VP Yeadon: “COVID spraying our children is murder”

The opening credits of the 18 September 2021 video with the ex-Pfizer boss state:

“The whole force of the state is engaged in the ‘murder’ of our children. Dr Michael Yeadon indicts the planned murder of children and the extermination of billions as ex-Pfizer chief. Even the state virologist Alexander Kekulé, complicit in the murder, cannot help but admit that children are not affected at all by this invented virus. At best, 1 child in 100,000 falls ill. And there is no contagion from children. ‘Long-Covid’ is another invention of the system to justify spraying healthy children and adults. Kill, kill, kill.” (4)

*

Dr. Rudolf Hänsel is a qualified psychologist and educationalist. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

