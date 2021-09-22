Covid Cases Fall in the Least Vaccinated Countries

Most Vaccinated Countries Holding Back World COVID Fall.

By Rodney Atkinson

World wide COVID daily cases have been falling since 19th August. They fell 24% between 19th August and 15th September but they fell least in the most vaccinated countries and most in the least vaccinated countries. In Scotland most hospitalisations and deaths are among the vaccinated. Big Tech censorship of grieving father of vaccine victim.

In Germany (vaccinated 66%), during the period world wide cases have been falling, daily cases actually rose 56% and in Israel they rose 65%.

In India the 240m populated State of Uttar Pradesh has virtually wiped out COVID cases (to about 15-20 per day) but has a vaccination rate of only 5.8% – they have relied on the widespread use of Ivermectin rather than vaccination!

The UK reduction by 16% during the period is due (as predicted by Freenations in the last post) to the reduction in vaccinations taking place with a fall of 57% between 25th August and 14th September. But that fall cannot compare with the very large fall in cases in the lowest vaccinated countries of South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya and Bangladesh.

The above figures suggest that it is precisely the vaccination programmes and vaccination compulsion that are preventing a bigger fall in world wide COVID cases (and deaths – see Scotland death and hospitalisation figures below)

To continue the figures given in the last Post on this site the fall in UK vaccinations continue to produce big falls in COVID case numbers.

UK vaccinations given:

UK COVID cases fall week on week:

It is now likely that as the vaccine numbers rise again with the obnoxious and totally illegal forced vaccination of schoolchildren *** that those children will with their higher viral loads (see Oxford University study in last Freenations post) infect teachers and parents.

So just as the world wide cases and deaths are falling the vaccine mad countries will be forcing the cases and deaths up again.

Scotland Deaths

As we showed in the previous post it is in Scotland that the true numbers of deaths from the vaccine have been revealed. The latest figures from Scotland show that the vaccinated now dominate both hospitalisations and deaths.

Most Vaccinated Countries Have Most COVID Cases

***Parents and grandparents should use the leaflets produced by Unity News Network to warn teachers, NHS staff, politicians and other that will be prosecuted for administering or recommending these vaccines to children: These are available in lots of 50, 100 or 150 and if you would like some please email admin@ukunity.org.uk.

Big Tech Censorship

See this.

In one of the most obscene examples of the censoring dictatorship of big tech corporations, Facebook has excluded the father whose son died from vaccine induced heart inflammation. Ernest Ramirez did an interview with Alex Jones of Infowars and described the death of his son five days after the Moderna vaccination. And when he tried to post a speech he gave in Austin Texas, Facebook blocked him because he “didn’t follow our community standards….on misinformation”. Young men are 14 times more susceptible to heart inflammation after taking a vaccination – but that has not stopped the US and UK Governments approving injections for 12-15 year olds.

I am sure we all live in hope that one day these arrogant, ignorant, censoring politicians and media controllers will pay a terrible price for their swaggering dictatorship and misinformation – and the deaths they have caused.

