Indisputable Science. Diabolical Crimes against Humanity: “I Refuse to be Silent”: Stephen Lendman

By Stephen Lendman

Global Research, September 22, 2021

What US/Western dark forces — including their public health fraudsters — and supportive MSM press agents suppress about flu/covid is most crucial for everyone to know.

A personal note:

Well into my 9th decade, I refuse to be silent about the most important issue in world history.

Nothing preceding it approached the gravity of what’s going on.

Made-in-the-USA by diabolical dark forces in cahoots with Western partners, Pharma and supportive media, virtually everything mandated and urged since last year is all about irreversibly harming maximum numbers of people worldwide.

Staying silent about the most diabolical crime against humanity imaginable borders on complicity with what’s going on.

Supporting it shares equal guilt with the crime of the century and all others preceding it.

Noncompliance, resistance and civil disobedience were never more urgent than now.

US/Western and go along regimes like apartheid Israel betrayed their people and humanity by pushing diabolical aims on the phony pretext of protecting public health they’re going all out to destroy.

Association of American Physicians and Surgeons (AAPS) executive director Jane Orient MD earlier warned that flu/covid jabs not only are “unnecessary.”

They’re “more likely to harm than to benefit” anyone.

Most AAPS surveyed doctors know about “significant adverse reaction(s)” to jabbed individuals.

The vast majority of ones unjabbed believe risk(s) of shots (are greater) than (the) disease” they’re supposed to protect against but don’t.

Last spring, a Tel Aviv University study found that flu/covid variants are eight times more likely to be harmful to jabbed individuals than refuseniks.

Other data show that jabbed individuals are more likely to contract the viral illness and other serious diseases than their unjabbed counterparts.

Dr. Robert Malone — inventor of gene-based mRNA technology used by Pfizer and Moderna — earlier warned that their “spike protein…causes severe problems (including) bleeding disorders, blood clots throughout the body and heart problems.”

Their nanoparticle-based delivery system is unapproved because of serious harm it causes to health.

Studied for years, it’s known that the technology for human use causes widespread numbers of adverse events, many serious ones, including fatalities.

It’s known that lipid nanoparticles (LNPs) risk pathologic neuro-inflammation that could cause multiple sclerosis, ALS, or other serious diseases.

Based on research he conducted, COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund director Steve Kirsch earlier said that flu/covid jabs “likely killed over 25,800 Americans and disabled at least 1,000,000 more.”mRNA Vaccine Technology is “Hacking the Software of Life”. Modifies the Human Genome

On Monday, Health Impact News (HIN) quoted him saying that “expert analysis” showed that over 150,000 Americans died following jabs.

He likely referred to similar analysis by Jessica Rose, PhD (in computational biology), MSc (in immunology), and BSc (in applied mathematics) — currently a post-doctoral researcher:

Last May, I quoted her saying the following:

“Analysis suggests that (covid jabs) are likely the cause of reported deaths, spontaneous abortions, and anaphylactic reactions in addition to cardiovascular, neurological and immunological AEs.”

Because of hazards posed by jabs, “extreme care should be taken when making a decision to participate in this experiment” —that’s highly likely to turn out very badly, far worse than already.

On August 28, she and researcher Matthew Crawford said the following:

“Analysis of the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) database can be used to estimate the number of excess deaths caused by (flu/covid jabs).”

“A simple analysis shows that it is likely that over 150,000 Americans have been killed by (jabs) as of August 28, 2021.”

“Anaphylaxis (a severe, potentially life-threatening allergic reaction) is a well known side effect” from jabs.

Pharma-controlled CDC VAERS data “underreport(ed) (it) 50X to 123X” — to cover up numbers of deaths from jabs.

Estimates of underreporting and numbers of deaths following jabs “were validated multiple independent ways.”

“There is no evidence that these (jabs) save more lives than they cost.”

“Pfizer’s own study showed that adverse events consistent with (its mRNA jabs) were greater than the lives saved…”

“Without an overall statistically significant all-cause mortality benefit, and evidence of an optional medical intervention, (it’s) likely (that jabs) killed over 150,000 Americans” in 8 months.

Jabbing “mandates are not justifiable and should be opposed by all members of the medical community.”

“Early treatments using a cocktail of repurposed drugs with proven safety profiles are a safer, more effective alternative which always improves all-cause mortality in the event of infection, and there are also safe, simple, and effective protocols for prophylaxis.”

A Final Comment

America’s Frontline Doctors (AFLDS) for practicing medicine ethically and responsibly said the following on the effectiveness of early flu/covid treatments.

Numerous studies prove it, including use of safe and effective hydroxychloroquinem (HCQ), ivermectin, zinc, and Vitamin D.”

“(A)ccording to various protocols…(they) prevent hospitalization and death due to” flu/covid.

AFLDS explained that over 32 studies “show 96% positive effects”from using one of these protocols as directed.

In 2015, the WHO included ivermectin in its list of essential medicines for human use prophylactically or treatment.

Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance (FLCCC) founder Dr. Pierre Kory called ivermectin’s effectiveness in treating the viral illness “miraculous.”

Yet US/Western dark forces, their anti-public health officials, and MSM press agents falsely debunk and demean use of known safe and effective protocols for treating and curing flu/covid.

Their diabolical aim is all about causing mass-casualties.

It’s about suppressing information and use of known safe and effective protocols.

It’s about benefitting privileged interests by harming and eliminating maximum numbers of unwanted others.

*

Stephen Lendman is a Research Associate of the Centre for Research on Globalization (CRG).

Contact at lendmanstephen@sbcglobal.net.

My two Wall Street books are timely reading:

“How Wall Street Fleeces America: Privatized Banking, Government Collusion, and Class War”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/how-wall-street-fleeces-america/

“Banker Occupation: Waging Financial War on Humanity”

https://www.claritypress.com/product/banker-occupation-waging-financial-war-on-humanity/

Featured image is from Children’s Health Defense

5 February 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Stephen Lendman, Global Research, 2021

