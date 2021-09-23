Jaime C.

Video: Berlin Corona Investigation. Ongoing Crimes Against Humanity: “We Are Dealing with Psychopaths”. Reiner Fuellmich

By Reiner Fuellmich

Global Research, September 23, 2021Mark Taliano

Reiner Fuellmich presents the results of the investigations of the Berlin Corona Committee to date.

Watch the video below.

https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/1631839169328:a

https://odysee.com/$/embed/1631839169328/ad57744fe7170b4d0867b12e3d093083be00c9f2?r=Di8W6FFN8PjNMTR4Fg5YxCdzT1gesg2USame Fear, Different Year

