Video: Berlin Corona Investigation. Ongoing Crimes Against Humanity: “We Are Dealing with Psychopaths”. Reiner Fuellmich

Vikings/British Colonialism, Che, Colleague Bonding [Part 1 of 2] Imagine, two weeks in a new country! Jette, my companion, and I encountered Ireland’s warm hearts undeterred by cold winds. This was our first trip outside Denmark since corona set in. Ireland had just opened for travelers in mid-July. Of twenty Irish we asked for directions or other assistance, only one … Continue reading "Vikings/British […] Ron Ridenour

The Disastrous Final Drone Strike Says It All As the US was making its exit from Afghanistan, on August 26th, thirteen US servicemen and -women were killed in a terrorist bomb at the Kabul airport; 20 more were wounded. The President saluted the coffins at Dover Air Force Base. Given the nature of a war like Afghanistan, this bombing put pressure on US … Continue reading "The Disastrous Final Drone […] John Grant

An All Too Typical But Typically Bizarre Injustice Jesenia Calderon knew foul practices polluted Philadelphia’s justice system years before Philly’s District Attorneys Office released an unusual report in June 2021 that decried injustices arising from official misconduct by prosecutors and police. The insights into injustice held by Calderon, a nurse and military veteran, come from decades of seeing her fath […] Linn Washington

Stand by “The strike on the vehicle on 29 August . . . killed 10 members of one family, including six children, relatives told the BBC.” The drone is a Reaper, The missile it fires is a Hellfire. There you have it. The person who programmed the drone is a nobody, A minion of the Great Satan … Continue reading "Stand by" The post Stand by appeared first on T […] Gary Lindorff