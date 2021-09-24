COVID-19 Vaccine Injuries and Deaths Cover-up! Nurse Whistleblowers Reveal How They Are Pressured to Not Report Deaths and Injuries to VAERS

By Brian Shilhavy

As we have previously reported here at Health Impact News, the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) now lists twice as many deaths following COVID-19 shots for the past 9 months as deaths following ALL vaccines for the past 30 years!

Not only is this information from the government’s own database NOT being reported in the pharma-funded corporate media, but nurses and other frontline workers are now coming forward to report that very few deaths and injuries from the COVID-19 shots are actually being reported to VAERS due to tremendous pressure by the pro-vaccine crowd to NOT report them.Study: Analysis of VAERS Shows the COVID Shots Are Likely Cause of Deaths, Spontaneous Abortions, Cardiovascular, Neurological, and Immunological Adverse Events

Their voices are being censored by the corporate media.

Here is a video report we have compiled of nurse whistleblowers (including a physician’s assistant’s testimony) explaining just how difficult it is for anyone to actually file a report for COVID-19 vaccine injuries and deaths.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/96LDDXseK3Vj/

So what are the REAL numbers of those already dead or permanently injured from the COVID-19 shots?

Dr. Jessica Rose recently did an expert analysis on the VAERS data and the problem of underreporting. Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her MSc in Immunology at Memorial University of Newfoundland in Canada. She completed her PhD in Computational Biology at Bar Ilan University and then did her first Post Doctorate at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem in Molecular Biology.

This is maybe the most brilliant analysis of the VAERS data I have seen so far. What Dr. Rose did was take an independent analysis of a single VAERS event, one that the FDA and CDC admitted was an adverse reaction based on trials before the shots were even authorized, anaphylaxis, and then looked at independent studies reporting the rate of anaphylaxis to determine the true percentage, compared to what is actually being reported in VAERS.

What she found was that anaphylaxis was being underreported in VAERS by 41X. Taking that variable and then applying it to other events, such as death, she arrived at the 150,000 death figure. See the full analysis here.

