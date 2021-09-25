Canadian Election 44: No Mice in the Field of Cats

Topics not discussed during the election. With Yves Engler, Ken Stone and Matthew Ehret

By Michael Welch, Yves Engler, Ken Stone, and Matthew Ehret-Kump

Global Research, September 25, 2021

“You see, my friends, the trouble wasn’t with the colour of the cat. The trouble was that they were cats. And because they were cats, they naturally looked after cats instead of mice.”

– Tommy Douglas, Mouseland (1944)

After 36 days and 600 million dollars of organizing, debating, and protesting, Canadian finally voted to power a new Parliament which was virtually identical in number of seats per party to what it was previous to the election. [2][3]

September 20 2021 results October 21 2019 results Liberals 159 Liberals 157 Conservatives 118 Conservatives 121 Bloc Quebecois 33 Bloc Quebecois 32 New Democratic Party 24 New Democratic Party 24 Green 2 Green 3 People’s Party 0 People’s Party 0

In addition there was debate on a number of issues, from the plan to tackle climate change, to child-care programs, to gun registration, to how tough we should be on China, to how we can finally stop the injustices toward Canada’s Indigenous people, to how everyone would tackle another wave of the coronavirus.

With September 20 receding in the background as time moves forward it seems it will be a long time before any of these parties will be seeking another kick at the ballot hat. Which means Parliament will have to proceed with less ambitious and less gutsy legislation as they were able to when they grabbed the helm of a Majority. But how exactly will our House of Commons coordinate its forces as COVID-19 apparently surges, the vaccinations have taken hold of most Canadians, and as the Great Reset is about to introduce the most dramatic changes to our country’s finances and social life then perhaps we have ever experienced?

In this week of post-election denouement, the Global Research News Hour will reflect on the meaning of Canadian politics as it relates to how Canadians can get the kind of policy they really want. As the quote from the Mouseland story quoted above indicates, the elite interests in charge always run these parties in their own interests and run the ordinary woman or man into their own control.

Our first guest, Yves Engler, comments on aspects of our foreign policy that did not get addressed in the election.

He was followed by Ken Stone, an organizer with the Hamilton Coalition to Stop the War, who especially focused on the wrongful treatment of Chinese executive and Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou arrested now almost three years at the extradition request of the United States. (A copy of their recent panel discussion can be found below.)Video: Innumerable Ways Canada Supports Israeli Apartheid

Finally, we are joined by Matthew Ehret to examine some of the history behind the Liberal Party and the way in which certain members of the aristocracy were able to change the party and consequently the entire country.

Yves Engler is one of Canada’s foremost Canadian foreign policy critics and dissidents. He is the author of ten books on Canadian foreign policy including House of Cards: Justin Trudeau’s Foreign Policy (2020), and Canada and Israel: Building Apartheid (2010). His articles have appeared at rabble.ca, canadiandimension.com, and on his own site yvesengler.com.

Ken Stone is a veteran antiwar activist, a former Steering Committee Member of the Canadian Peace Alliance, an executive member of the SyriaSolidarityMovement.org, and treasurer of the Hamilton Coalition To Stop The War [hcsw.ca]. Ken is author of “Defiant Syria”, an e-booklet available at Amazon, iTunes, and Kobo. He lives in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review , and Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is author of the‘Untold History of Canada’ book series and Clash of the Two Americas. In 2019 he co-founded the Montreal-based Rising Tide Foundation . Consider helping this process by making a donation to the RTF or becoming a Patreon supporter to the Canadian Patriot Review.

(Global Research News Hour Episode 325)

Notes:

