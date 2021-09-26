Video: Towards Digital Tyranny. # Say No to the Covid Vaccine Passport

What is the Infamous Agenda ID2020? Analysis by Peter Koenig

By Peter Koenig

Global Research, September 26, 2021

What is Agenda ID2020?

Behind its development is the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation – with support of the Rockefeller Foundation – and others belonging to the sinister all-digitization, depopulation and eugenics agenda.

It is an alliance of public-private partners, including UN agencies and civil society.

It’s an electronic ID-program that uses generalized vaccination against Covid-19 as a platform for digital identity.

It is an all-electronic ID – linking everything to everything of each individual (records of health, criminal, banking, personal and private, etc.), being managed by a state agency or in extremis, by the private sector. – Imagine – an insurance company or bank handling your private records, converted into an electronic and eventually “chipped” ID.

Privatization of your personal records may sound far-fetched, but the Swiss government tried to get a privatized Agenda ID2020 quietly past the people. But the people found out and launched a referendum against Agenda ID2020. The idea was rejected with a margin of 2:1 in July 2021.

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/Ky9ItfvljJLE/

Click here to link to bitchute version

bitchute.comIndia: Violations of the Right to Food and Work Rampant Across the Country, Made Worse by Aadhaar

