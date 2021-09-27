Italy Orders Companies Not to Pay Unvaccinated Workers

Unjabbed employees face large fines if they show up to work.

By Paul Joseph Watson

Global Research, September 27, 2021Summit News

The Italian government has passed a decree applying to both the private and public sector ordering companies to withhold pay from workers who refuse to take the COVID-19 vaccine.

The decree mandates that all employees get the vaccine ‘green pass’, which led to questions about what would happen to the millions of Italians who remain unvaccinated.

.

.

The government is attempting to avoid potential legal action by directing companies not to fire the unvaccinated, but simply to not pay them while telling employees not to show up to work under threat of being fined if they do so.

“Instead, they should be considered to be on an unjustified absence and have their wages or salaries withheld,” writes Ken Macon.

“Those found to be working without a vaccine passport could be punished with fines of up to €1,500. Additionally, the government said it would not cater for the test costs for those who would prefer not to take the vaccine.”

Even those who have had the virus, recovered and developed anti-bodies will still have to get at least one dose of the vaccine, presumably just as a performative show of compliance.

Italy extended its vaccine passport scheme to schools and universities on September 1st.

Teachers were told they faced being fired if they didn’t take it and students were mandated to take it to attend classes.

The unvaccinated were also banned from using long distance public transport, meaning that holidays, travel for work and visiting relatives has become impossible for many.

Venues such as museums, stadiums, theaters gyms, and indoor seating spaces at bars and restaurants all require vaccine identification and businesses can be fined thousands of euros for not enforcing the rules.

The ‘green pass’ in Italy also tracks an individual’s location, once again emphasizing how it’s a digital ID card on steroids.Vaccine Passports Banned in Wyoming

Related Articles

7 September 2021

20 September 2021

10 August 2021The original source of this article is Summit NewsCopyright © Paul Joseph Watson, Summit News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/italy-orders-companies-not-to-pay-unvaccinated-workers/5756871