Top Tennis Player Forced to Stop Competing Due to COVID-19 Shot Side Effects – Other Top Tennis Stars Say “No” to Shots

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, September 29, 2021Health Impact News 26 September 2021

Former 2017 Davis Cup winner tennis player Jeremy Chardy recently announced he could no longer compete in professional tennis this year due to the crippling effects of the Pfizer COVID-19 shot. RT.com reports:

A tennis star has admitted he does not know when he will return to the sport and fears he may have to bring forward his retirement because of health problems he says he has suffered since taking the Pfizer Covid vaccine.

World number 73 Jeremy Chardy has become the latest tennis star to speak out against vaccines after experiencing what he describes as violent, near-paralyzing pains across his body since taking the jab, warning that there is “no hindsight” once people have received the treatment.

The 34-year-old says he his priority is to “take care of myself” after seeing two doctors and taking tests in a bid to deduce why he has found physical exertion so difficult since being vaccinated.

“Suddenly I cannot train, I cannot play,” the 2017 Davis Cup winner told AFP, explaining that he received the jab between this summer’s Olympics, when he was beaten by gold medalist Alex Zverev in the quarterfinals, and the US Open, when he lost in straight sets in the first round to Matteo Berrettini at the end of August.

“In my head, it’s difficult because I do not know how long it will last. For the moment, my season is stopped and I do not know when I will resume.

“It’s frustrating because I started the year really well, I was playing really well. And then I went to the Games, where I felt great too.

“And now my season is at a standstill and I do not know when I will resume. It is especially frustrating that I do not have ten years to play… suddenly, now I regret having had the vaccine, but I could not know [what the consequences would be].” (Source.)

Unlike other professional sports leagues that claim a high percentage of its players are now fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 shot, professional tennis has only about a 50% rate of those who have taken the shot, and some of the sport’s top players have said they do not intend to take it. RT.com reports:Djokovic at the Australian Open, Tennis and Player’s Unions

The ATP men’s tour has said its players are “just above 50% vaccinated,” while the WTA women’s tour has said that “nearly 50%” of its stars had received the jab.

The world’s top four male players – Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Alexander Zverev – have all spoken at some point about their reluctance to be vaccinated.

“Personally I’m opposed to vaccination, and I wouldn’t want to be forced by someone to take a vaccine in order to be able to travel,”said Djokovic earlier this year.

Russian star Medvedev, who beat Djokovic to become the first Russian man to win a major tournament since 2005 in New York on Sunday, has claimed he would not be getting jabbed “for medical reasons related to vaccines”.

Elsewhere, Greek world number three Tsitsipas caused a storm when he remarked that he didn’t “see any reason for someone of my age to do it – it hasn’t been tested enough, and it has side effects,” before adding “everyone can decide for themselves.”

German Olympic champion Zverev is also believed to be unvaccinated, and took a similar line in stressing that everyone “should act as they see fit” and that it’s “easy to be misunderstood, whatever you say” as the issue had become “too political” for his liking.

Coincidentally, three of that rebel quartet were US Open semi-finalists this month, which meant that all but one, Felix Auger-Aliassime, who is still yet to confirm his view, had either raised concerns about the jab or stated they refuse to take it.

Conversely, any tennis fan who wanted to watch the recent action in New York had to jump through all sorts of hoops to get into Flushing Meadows, after the United States Tennis Association mandated that spectators needed to provide proof of their Covid vaccination, while players weren’t required whatsoever.

[Woman’s] world number two Aryna Sabalenka said in March she doesn’t “really trust” vaccination as “they just make it, like really quick, and there wasn’t enough time to test it and to see what can happen.”

“I don’t want my family to take it. If I have to do it, then, of course, I have to do it because our life is a travel life,” she added.

The Belarusian star is joined by world number four Elina Svitolina, who said it “makes almost, like, no sense to do something that has been tested for such a short period of time.” (Source.)

If mandatory COVID-19 shots are required in the future for these players to compete, how many will risk their health and their lives to continue competing in their sport? I seriously doubt that the Globalists who own these professional sports leagues will allow unvaccinated players to continue competing much longer, because it will soon become obvious who are the better athletes, vaccinated or unvaccinated.

What is the future for all professional sports leagues as those receiving the COVID-19 shots now comprise millions of deaths and injuries, with booster shots now being rushed to market, even over the objections of regulatory bodies like the FDA and CDC?

Unless there are special injections just for professional athletes that are basically placebos, it is hard to imagine these leagues lasting much longer.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Featured image is from HIN

Related Articles

20 June 2021

15 March 2021

12 July 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/top-tennis-player-forced-stop-competing-due-covid-19-shot-side-effects-other-top-tennis-stars-say-no-shots/5757060