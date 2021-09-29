Why Are Americans Being Coerced to Submit to Injection with a Dangerous Substance that Is Known Not to Protect Against COVID but to Cause Death and Serious Health Injuries?

By Dr. Paul Craig Roberts

Global Research, September 29, 2021

The Israelis Have Now Admitted the Impotence of the “vaccine” on TV news: see this.

If the “Covid Pandemic” is real, why have Denmark, Norway, and Sweden abolished all Covid restrictions and declared an end to the crisis? See this.

What explains the Vaccine Mandates? It is known that the vaccine does not protect—thus masks and booster shots—but it does kill and maim. Why are they determined to kill and maim us?

Three Thousand Doctors and Scientists want to know why they are being prevented from treating their patients with safe and effective medicines.

Over 3,000 Doctors and Scientists Sign Declaration Accusing COVID Policy-Makers of ‘Crimes Against Humanity’, see this. Murderous Medical Tyranny Rules America. “How to Inflate Covid Deaths so as to Scare People”

The answer seems to be profit for Big Pharma and authoritarian control for government.

On ABC with George Stehanapoulos Pfizer CEO Albert Boula said henceforth normal life consists of annual booster shots. See this.

Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel agrees. He says there will be Covid booster shots forever. See this.

The gravy train is forever.

And so are the injuries and deaths from the vaccine.

45% of the FDA’s Annual Budget Comes from Big Pharma

The regulators are financially dependent on those they are supposed to regulate. Economist George Stigler pointed out decades ago that regulatory agencies are always captured by the industry they regulate. Regulators become facilitators and agents for the regulated.

See this.

Some New Yorkers Belatedly Wake Up and Protest Vaccination Mandate by Democrat Governor Who Has No Authority to Issue Mandates, see this.

Health Care Workers Who Have Witnessed Deaths and Disabilities from Vaccine Refuse The Death Shot

That should tell you something. Why do people take the Death Shot when health care workers have to be coerced into taking it? See this.

*

Note to readers: Please click the share buttons above or below. Follow us on Instagram, @crg_globalresearch. Forward this article to your email lists. Crosspost on your blog site, internet forums. etc.

Dr. Paul Craig Roberts writes on his blog site, PCR Institute for Political Economy, where this article was originally published. He is a frequent contributor to Global Research.

Related Articles

7 September 2021

18 August 2021

20 September 2021The original source of this article is Global ResearchCopyright © Dr. Paul Craig Roberts, Global Research, 2021

https://www.globalresearch.ca/why-americans-being-coerced-submit-injection-dangerous-substance-known-not-protect-against-covid-cause-death-serious-health-injuries/5757115