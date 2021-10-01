If There’s No Proof the Virus Exists, End All Lockdowns, Masks, Trax and Vax Actions

By Dr. Kevin Corbett

Independent peer-reviewed scientific evidence proving the so-called virus ‘SARS-CoV-2’ is isolated and purified is required by 05 September 2020, otherwise measures against something which does not exist must end.

We were REFUSED a Parliamentary Petition to enlist public support in order to demand a debate in Parliament on these science issues.

It is unacceptable that WHO advised Public Health England NOT to isolate the virus (see letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson).

To read our letter to Prime Minister, click this.

Isolation and purification of a virus and proof it causes so-called ‘Covid19’ disease using Koch postulates have not been achieved and procedures not followed (see letter to PM).

This is a fatal flaw in the basis for policy and given it is not a ‘High Consequence Infectious Disease’ (March 19th announcement), and the tests used are of unknown accuracy, the possibility of a vaccine is hopeless, and the measures directed against it are beyond reason and out of proportion.

Same Fear, Different Year

Letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Challenge to Public Health England. They Must Show Proof that a Virus Exists

