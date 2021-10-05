Post COVID-19 Injections: The Dead Don’t Speak, but Those with Crippling Injuries Issue Warnings

By Brian Shilhavy

Global Research, October 05, 2021Health Impact News 4 October 2021

When the first COVID-19 shots were given emergency use authorization back in December of 2020, we started publishing the stories that were available in the public space of those who were suffering and dying after taking the shots.

I began a list that I appended to the end of any articles we published about the COVID-19 shots, so people could get an idea of how many were suffering from these experimental shots that dissenting doctors and scientists began to call “bioweapon” shots.

The corporate media and Big Tech have done their best to suppress these stories, publishing a few every once in a while to acknowledge this was happening, but always in the context that these were “rare” side effects, and that the benefits of the shot were greater than the risk, which we now know is a complete lie.

After more and more people made the fateful decision to get the shots, I could no longer keep up with the individual stories that were being published, and began publishing articles of stories in batches.

The list became so long, that people started complaining that they had to scroll too far down the page to get to the comments, so I truncated the list and then published the entire list on a separate page.Local Detroit TV Asks for Stories of Unvaxxed Dying from COVID – Gets over 180K Responses of Vaccine Injured and Dead Instead

Now, as we start the month of October, 2021, the number of people going public with their stories are so many, that I just pick and choose some that are representative of the sheer mass of reports now coming in, and try to do at least one story a week highlighting these tragic stories, as we are constantly getting new readers and subscribers who are just now beginning to wake up to the truth about what is really going on with these shots.

It is truly overwhelming, and as I read these stories every day, I know the emotional toll it can take on the people who are aggregating these stories and publishing them. I am truly grateful for them, as I share that emotional trauma myself, and it drives me to publish these as much as I can, even though if I spent all of my waking hours now trying to read and publish all of these, it would not even be enough.

And even though there are so many now that have gone public, all of them are still but a tiny fraction of the actual injuries and deaths that follow these shots, because the vast majority being injured and dying are being told it has nothing to do with the shots, and many actually still believe that and would not dare go public and endure the scorn and ridicule that accompany all who do go public.

I am putting today’s update into a video, because we now have tens of thousands of subscribers to our video channels, and the videos often get more traffic than our articles.

As I publish this today on October 4, 2021, there appears to be some kind of cyber attack happening against Big Tech, as Facebook and their platforms have been down for most of the day already.

I do not know how much longer we have before there is a total Internet blackout, so I feel the urgency more than ever to bring you these stories.

Please download all of our videos (and articles!) whenever you can to your local devices, so you can continue sharing them with your family and friends should we be taken down off the Internet.

This report starts with warnings from the survivors, and then documents a few of the many who have now died, including children and babies who have died, not because they made a choice to get the shots, but because their parents did.

I believe all of these stories came from the COVID Vaccine Injuries Telegram channel, although some of them can be found on other platforms aggregating these also. We are extremely grateful for your work!

https://www.bitchute.com/embed/0bRigrqy03ve/

*

Featured image is a screenshot from the video

11 May 2021The original source of this article is Health Impact NewsCopyright © Brian Shilhavy, Health Impact News, 2021

