COVID Vaccine Contents, What’s Inside the Vial? Scientific Findings Reveal Microscopy Images

By Makia Freeman

Global Research, October 08, 2021

COVID vax contents are beginning to be exposed by various independent doctors around the world. In previous articles, I covered the evidence and/or analysis presented by Dr. Robert Young and Dr. Carrie Madej, which included the discovery that some of the COVID fake-vaccines included graphene, metallic nanoparticles, PEG and parasites such as self-aware critters and threads. In this article, I will present the findings of 2 other doctors who have conducted their own research and analysis. The findings are, unfortunately but unsurprisingly, horrific. On the one hand, they further validate what Young and Madej have already shared with the world. On the other hand, they introduce new never-before-seen substances to the world. The more we know about the COVID vax contents, the more it becomes apparent these concoctions are full of dangerous toxins and synthetic life that absolutely, under no circumstances, belong inside the human body.

COVID Vax Contents: Dr. Zandre Botha

Dr. Zandre Botha from South Africa, a certified live and dried blood analyst of 15 years, appeared on the Stew Peters show to discuss her recent images relating to the COVID non-vaccine. Botha studied both the COVID vax itself as well as the blood of COVID-vaccinated patients. She used vials of COVID vax (Johnson and Johnson) in her analysis. Botha confirmed that the results were highly disturbing and that she had never seen anything like this in her 15 years of blood microscopy analysis. She stresses several times in the interview that she is not an expert however she has been looking at blood and samples under microscopes for a decade and a half.

Blood of COVID vaccinated patient under the microscope, showing deformed red blood cells and mysterious dark substance. Image credit: Dr. Zandre Botha / Stew Peters

When she analyzed the blood of her vaxxed patients, she saw horrible examples of rouleau (the stacking and clumping of red blood cells together in columns). Dr. Young talked about rouleau (and the corona effect) way back in 2020 at the start of this scamdemic. She also discovered a weird black substance/structure among the red blood cells. Notably, Dr. Botha found this in every single vaxxed patient with symptoms!

What she found in the vials was even more disturbing. First of all, she found the exact same aforementioned black structure in the vial as in blood. She also found dark or black symmetrical circles that could be metallic, held together by connectors (see the featured image of this article). It looked engineered and was self-assembling! On another slide, she shows that black lines had started to form. Dr. Botha states that she had seen air bubbles before in blood analysis, and that these substances were not air bubbles. She also conducted a dark-field analysis, and found that particles were reflective.

Check out Botha’s interview with Peters to see more images.

She has been working both with patients recovering from COVID and recovering from the COVID vaccine. Check out her website for her alternative treatment protocols in both cases.

COVID Vax Contents: Analysis by Dr. John B

A “scientist, lecturer, father and whistleblower” with 30,000+ Twitter followers has analyzed the newest incarnation of the Pfizer BioNTech mRNA vaccine called Comirnaty. I have not been able to verify how he obtained Comirnaty, since my understanding of the recent FDA approval was the Comirnaty got approval but BNT162b2 didn’t, and that Comirnaty was not yet available on the market. However, Dr. John B. published his results on his Twitter page, with the first photograph showing a gloved hand holding a vial marked Comirnaty. I will include some but not all of his images. As always, please read on, do your own research and come to your own conclusions. He specifies many measurements in his images, so for reference, 1 meter (m) = 1,000 millimeters (mm) = 1,000,000 micrometer (µm) = 1,000,000,000 (nm). This means there are 1 thousand nanometers in 1 micrometer. He starts off by showing how he is zooming in one 1 drop:Medical Information Is Being Suppressed to Cover Up for the False COVID Narrative

“Zooming in, the larger particles were found to have a diameter of about 1 µm. For comparsion: Diameter of a human hair: 70-90 µm (See this), human red blood cell: 8 µm (See this), SARS-CoV-2: 90-100 nm (See this)”

“Some particle aggregations were also visible in the liquid”

Fiber-like structures can also be seen. Their diameter is in the nm-range. (Remember, a human hair has a diameter of about 70-90 µm). Some of them look like a continuous fiber (a, c), some have branches (b, d).

“Ring-like structure also seen.”

“A futher class of particles: comparatively large and with unique light refraction properties. They come in different shapes (e.g rod-like, squares)“

The last 3 images contain very strange-shaped objects, some of which look like shards of glass and some of which are clearly iridescent, luminescent or fluorescent. Again, to state the obvious, what are these substances and what the hell are they doing in a solution designed to be injected into the human bloodstream?

Common Themes

By now, with more and more independent doctors and scientists conducting their own analysis of the COVID vaccine vials, we can form a picture of what is really in them. The common themes of the COVID vax contents include:

weird shaped objects like shards of glass

threads (some of which have branches growing from them) (see also COVID masks and Madej’s evidence)

bright luminescent or fluorescent colors (see Madej’s evidence and John B.’s evidence), suggesting luciferase and/or a computing system

and/or a computing system synthetic/engineered substances (look symmetrical, e.g. ring-like structures making a perfect circle, or the black circular grid int eh featured image)

self-assembling

Final Thoughts

The NWO controllers must have known people would eventually analyze the contents of the vax under microscopy and discover what was in them. At the start of the scamdemic, it seemed that access to the vials was tightly controlled, but now, many independent doctors are getting their hands on them. Did they really think they would get away with hiding the contents from the public forever? Or do they think their plan is too far advanced for this exposure to matter? Or are they glad for it to come out now, so as to induce a sense of learned helplessness in the masses? The evidence discovered by these doctors and presented here (and in previous articles) could easily be used in a court of law in countless cases relating to the fake COVID pandemic and emergency. Humanity is literally being injected with synthetic substances, some of which self-assemble and may even be self-aware.

Transhumanism is not coming; it’s here.

*

This article was originally published on The Freedom Articles.

Makia Freeman is the editor of alternative media / independent news site The Freedom Articles, author of the book Cancer: The Lies, the Truth and the Solutions and senior researcher at ToolsForFreedom.com. Makia is on Odysee/LBRY and Steemit.

