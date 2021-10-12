Cracks in the “System” Appearing? Texas Governor Issues Order Prohibiting Mandatory Vaccinations for Those Who Object

By Alex Nitzberg

Global Research, October 12, 2021
TheBlaze 11 October 2021

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued an executive order that prohibits entities in the Lone Star State from forcing individuals to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they object to vaccination on grounds of conscience, religious beliefs or medical reasons.

“No entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccine by any individual, including an employee or a consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19,” the order states.

“The maximum fine allowed under Section 418.173 of the Texas Government Code and the State’s emergency management plan shall apply to any ‘failure to comply with’ this executive order. Confinement in jail is not an available penalty for violating this executive order,” the order notes.

Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi Interview: COVID Vaccine Blood Clot Risk Was Known, Ignored & Buried

The original source of this article is TheBlaze
Copyright © Alex Nitzberg, TheBlaze, 2021

